kate-middleton-deliver-first-public-addresses-since-undergoing-cancer-treatment

Less than two years after announcing her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton made her first public address since her health battle.

Earlier this month, the royal spoke about the importance of early childhood education while attending the Future Workforce Summit in London.

“My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth,” she explained.”That the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults.”

Following the first address, Kate Middleton spoke to a group of CEOs from around the world about the importance of having more family-oriented workplaces.

“As business leaders, you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact,” she pointed out. “But the two are not and should not be incompatible.”

Middleton also spoke out about the importance of businesses investing in the early years. “At The Center for Early Childhood, we believe that we must do all we can to create the conditions for love to flourish. That is how we invest in our future.”

Kate Middleton launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021. It currently serves as a “hub” for the royal’s early childhood development work.

Kate Middleton’s Centre of Early Childhood Announces £100,000 Digital Devices Study

Following Kate Middleton’s addresses, the Centre of Early Childhood announced plans to launch a £100,000 study into the impacts of digital devices on young children.

Middleton previously addressed the impacts of digital devices in an essay last month.

“For babies and young children, the pull of screens will be even stronger than for older children and adults, the habits more deeply ingrained as they grow,” she wrote, per Daily Mail. “Yet this is precisely the period when children should start developing the social and emotional skills that will serve them throughout life.”

The royal further explained that the UK is currently “raising a generation that may be more connected” than in history. However, this is creating a more isolated generation.

She urged parents to be “fully present with the people we care about.”

“It means protecting sacred spaces for genuine connection,” Middleton pointed out. “Family dinners, conversations, moments of genuine eye contact and engaged listening.”