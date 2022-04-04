Kate Middleton Dazzled During Caribbean Tour, See Her Best Looks

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first joint overseas trip since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in an eight-day long tour through the Caribbean. The two royals’ journey wasn’t without controversy, however, with protests marring their arrival and an awkward set of photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeting schoolchildren from across a chain-link fence. Despite the troubles and scandals, however, it was by all accounts a successful trip, and Middleton in particular glowed thanks to a revolving wardrobe filled with tropical colors.

Kate Middleton’s Best Caribbean Looks

Though their first trip overseas in over two years started off on rocky footing with protests preventing the couple from attending their scheduled events, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton soon got back on track during their first stop in Belize City, Belize.

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE – MARCH 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge are seen at the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their Royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee, on March 19, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8-day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

To honor the country, Middleton dressed head to toe in blue, the same shade as the Belize flag. She wore a Jenny Packham lace peplum dress, which she accessorized with a pair of Emmy London Rebecca pumps and a scalloped clutch. We love the way the ensemble cleverly matches the duchess’ sapphire wedding ring. To keep the sapphire theme going, she also wore a sapphire and diamond necklace and earring set.

Mayan Details

CAHAL PECH, BELIZE – MARCH 21: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a special reception hosted by the Governor-General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022, in Cahal Pech, Belize. The event was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech and celebrated the very best of Belizean culture. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

Over the course of the eight-day trip, Middleton had a number of formal receptions that required a complete costume change. For the first of her formal receptions, Middleton wore a vivid pink gown designed by The Vampire’s Wife along with a white clutch with a Mayan print since the event took place at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech. To complete the look, Middleton wore silver Jimmy Choo heels and matching earrings created by the Indian and Pakistani couture brand O’nitaa.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the official arrival at Norman Manley International Airport on March 22, 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8-day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In another show of respect for her host country, when Middleton and Prince William landed in Kingston, Jamaica, the duchess changed into a new outfit, a bright yellow Roksanda dress that had been customized specifically for her. The dress was positively gorgeous with its giant statement bow on the shoulder, drawing the eye straight to Middleton’s beautiful face.

She wore the same shoes she did when departing Belize, a pair of white and gold Aquazzura heels. Middleton added a white Ferragamo clutch as well as earrings by Sezane and a bangle by Steelz and Mantraz, a Jamaican brand.

Cool In Vintage

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Trench Town on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on their week-long tour. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Three outfits in one day! The Duchess of Cambridge made yet another outfit swap during a visit to Trench Town, this time choosing a striped vintage dress from Willow Hilson Vintage. She wore the coral, turquoise, and yellow frock with a pair of Russell & Bromley pumps and some Maria Black earrings, but kept with the same Steelz and Mantraz bangle that she’d worn earlier that day.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Lady Patricia Allen (left), at the dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, at King’s House, on March 23, 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8-day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

The next evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to a dinner hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica, Patrick Allen and his wife, Patricia. For the occasion, Middleton turned once again to Jenny Packham for her glorious deep green gown, complete with shimmering details.

To match the green dress, Middleton wore a pair of emerald earrings and a bracelet that came from Queen Elizabeth’s collection. She also wore her yellow Royal Order of Queen Elizabeth II and a badge from the Royal Victorian Order.

The ‘My Fair Lady’ Outfit

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 24: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Programme, at the Jamaica Defence Force on day six of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 24, 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on their week-long tour. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This look from Middleton has been affectionately called the “My Fair Lady” outfit and it’s clear why this particular ensemble earned that moniker. Middleton wears the white, lace mid-length dress from designer Alexander McQueen with undeniable grace.

She paired the dress with an Anya Hindmarch pearl and satin clutch, a white Philip Treacy hat, and ivory-colored Emmy London heels. For jewelry, Middleton wore her grandmother-in-law’s silver jubilee pearl earrings as well as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s three-strand pearl bracelet.

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – MARCH 24: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends a meeting with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis on March 24th, 2022 at his office in Nassau, The Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This exhaustive tour through the Caribbean was far from over for the duke and duchess. Their next stop on the tour was the Bahamas, where Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped in Nassau to meet with Prime Minister Philip Davis. For the meeting, Middleton wore a turquoise, collared Emilia Wickstead mid-length dress. She wore another pair of Sezane earrings, this time circular ones with turquoise stones, Gianvito Rossi nude heels, and a turquoise envelope clutch.

Go Ahead, Rain On Her Parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds an umbrella during a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022, in Nassau, Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8-day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage)

Braving the rain with a grin, Kate Middleton looks absolutely stunning in this mint green chiffon midi dress designed by Self-Portrait. A pair of white Jimmy Choo pumps adorn her feet, which is a bold choice on a rainy day. Ever the gracious visitor, Middleton once again gave a local designer a boost by wearing a pair of Nadia Irena Maya earrings.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 25: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor-General at Baha Mar Resort on March 25, 2022, in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)

Once again, it was time for the Duchess of Cambridge to go glam. Thankfully the rain from earlier that day had already passed by the time Middleton changed into her icy blue Phillipa Lepley satin gown. She accessorized the look with a Lulu Guinness Hayworth blue satin clutch, another pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, and an earring and necklace set by Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra.

An Eye-Catching Goodbye Dress

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a departure ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport on March 26, 2022, in Nassau, Bahamas, at the end of their eight-day tour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

The last we saw of the duke and duchess on their final tour day was a look for the history books. Middleton wore a belted yellow Alessandra Rich dress that exuded island glamour. The peplum dress was accessorized with the same Ferragamo clutch Middleton carried during her arrival in Jamaica and her Gianvito Rossi pumps. Her Patrick Mavors gold earrings are the perfect, low-key jewelry to finish off the look and give the locals something to remember her by. Something tells us this visit will linger in our minds for years to come.

