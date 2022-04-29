How Kate Middleton Could Legally Achieve The Powers Of The Monarch

The British monarchy’s line of succession has been a hot topic of conversation over the last few months. With Queen Elizabeth battling COVID and ongoing mobility issues, as well as Prince Charles’ own COVID infection, some have given thought to who will get the throne if both the queen, Charles, and Prince William pass away. Could Kate Middleton ever become queen?

How Middleton Could Take The Throne

The current line of succession is Prince Charles, Prince William, then Prince George, the Duke, and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest child. However, if something were to happen to Charles and William before George comes of age, Middleton could take the throne.

According to a report from GB News, the Duchess of Cambridge could have all the legal powers of the monarchy if she served as regent until George was old enough to become king. This is all thanks to the Regency Act of 1937.

According to the Act, if a monarch is unable to rule, whether it’s for health reasons or because they are not yet of age, their legal guardian would step in and rule in their stead. In George’s case, he would not ascend to the throne until he was 18 years old.

Royal Biographer Calls Middleton ‘An Extremely Good Influence’

While it’s good to know how exactly the line of succession would play out in this scenario, it’s extremely unlikely that Middleton will ever have to take up the legal powers of the throne. However, if she does, it seems like the British people would welcome having her as their ruler.

She and William have been called “the future of the monarchy,” and are frequently praised for their charitable work, their hands-on approach to interacting with their subjects, and their commitment to their children: George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Royal biographer Howard Hodgson shared his thoughts on the couple, saying that William was “lucky to marry” Middleton, who has proven to be an “extremely good influence on the prince.

He explained, “Certainly William is very dutiful, and I think supported by Kate. They ensure that they keep a good appearance, they do put the public, the country and the monarchy first. I think he was very lucky to marry her. I think she’s an extremely good influence and is well-liked by the people, and so she should be.”

While Middleton will most likely only get the chance to rule when her husband ascends to the throne, it seems like most of the British people wouldn’t mind having her rule for a while until George could take the throne.

