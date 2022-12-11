Even Kate Middleton Can’t Wear This Bold Color Anymore

It seems like 21st-century technology has taken yet another victim. Once again, the internet is proving that truly nothing is sacred—not even Kate Middleton’s stunning fashion moment. Here’s why you likely won’t see the Princess of Wales wear this gorgeous color ever again.

Prince And Princess Of Wales Attended The Earthshot Awards

(Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently attended their second annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts. The couple both looked amazing.

Prince William wore a dashing blue velvet suit that we’ve seen before. Kate Middleton in particular stunned, even wearing Princess Diana’s beloved emerald choker necklace publicly for the very first time. It was a moment, and we’re still not over it.

However, the internet is reminding us why we can’t have nice things. You see, Middleton’s dress, while gorgeous, was a solid, bright shade of green. While the vibrant color matched the night’s theme (and ceremonial green carpet) even we admit, it was essentially a wearable green-screen.

Before you go searching for what we know you will, let us be the ones to tell you: Yes, the internet noticed—and yes, the internet did what the internet does.

Kate Middleton Becomes A Meme

The whole incident proved that not even the regal and beloved Kate Middleton is immune to the Twitter treatment.

One Twitter user photoshopped Middleton into the controversial black/blue/white/gold dress with the caption, “I actually think it’s pretty cool that Kate Middleton wore a white and gold dress to the Earthshot Prize Ceremony.”

I actually think it's pretty cool that Kate Middleton wore a white and gold dress to the Earthshot Prize Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yS1VscQzmz — Jule Ann Wakeman (@juleannwakeman) December 3, 2022

Another Twitter user turned the princess’ dress into an avocado-toast platter. Well played, Millennials.

How very millennial pic.twitter.com/TxQLXBbTbB — Jess Fehrs 👩🏻‍🔬 (@TheJessFears) December 3, 2022

For more of the ridiculousness, you can refer to this helpful master-post that one user compiled.

The internet did not hold back #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/18QhCiVOjt — Meghan Is A Global Queen 👑& Empress of the UK (@AmbikQueen) December 4, 2022

While Middleton looked amazing, you probably won’t catch her in bright green for a while. Funnily enough, this was a mistake Queen Elizabeth made constantly. It seems like Her Majesty developed a fondness for the color long before it became a commonplace visual effect device.

The monarch’s wardrobe was full of wearable green screens. Of course, the internet noticed from time to time. However, it’s clear that Twitter memes were the last thing on the queen’s mind.

It’s unfortunate that this color is off-limits, because Middleton truly did look gorgeous in it. However, in the long run, it just made the night even more memorable. You can add the “green-screen dress” to the long list of iconic Kate Middleton fashion moments.

