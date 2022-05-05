Kate Middleton’s Best Hair Moments This Year (So Far)

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton certainly knows how to make her best asset shine. The 40-year-old mom of three is already widely recognized for her stylish wardrobe, which we’ve taken a lot of inspiration from, but one of the main (mane?) ways Middleton stays on the top of best-dressed lists has to be her gorgeous hair. Blondes may have more fun, but this royal brunette has way more va-va voom!

Kate Middleton Shines After Year Of Royal Scandals

While 2020 and 2021 featured a much more reserved royal family thanks to the constrictions on social gatherings enforced due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year has proven to be a much-anticipated return to normal. Kate Middleton, as well as her husband Prince William and royal in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, has been getting out among the British people more often as restrictions enforced over COVID-19 loosen.

Queen Elizabeth, however, has kept out of the public as much as possible amid a series of health issues including a COVID diagnosis earlier this year and a mysterious ailment that sidelined the monarch last fall. Despite increasing concerns about the queen’s health as the country prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the resurgence of royal activity has been a balm after a rough two years.

Middleton, in particular, has been a driving force behind the royal charm offensive this year after a series of scandals plagued the Firm and threatened to negatively impact the reputation of the crown.

Of course, there’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s very public and rumor-filled move to California as well as Prince Andrew’s alleged sexual assault lawsuit, which was settled earlier this year for a sum rumored to be in the multi-millions. Though these royal scandals have cast a dark pall over the royal family, Middleton has been a shining star, emphasis on the shine where her hair is concerned.

Middleton’s 2022 Charm Offensive Begins

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, joins in a roundtable discussion during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London on January 19, 2022. – The visit was made to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For her and husband Prince William’s first public engagements of the year, Middleton made a visit to the Foundlings Museum and while her smart all-black outfit caught our fancy, it was her bouncy hair we couldn’t take our eyes off of. Middleton wore her hair mostly straight with a hint of a curl at the ends for the outing, and it gave the duchess a youthful air perfect for the occasion.

A Brunette In Brown, What A Concept

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Church on the Street on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England. The Royal couple met with volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with Church on the Street as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand. (Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Next on Middleton’s schedule was a trip with William to Lancashire, where the pair toured medical facilities and spoke face to face with residents about the challenges they faced during the coronavirus pandemic. During the visit, Middleton wore a brown turtleneck sweater dress with a pair of stylish brown suede boots.

While one might assume that all that brown would wash Middleton out thanks to her brunette locks, it actually did the opposite. Instead, Middleton’s hair looked warmer than ever and even showcased some golden highlights we’d never noticed before.

Two Royal Beauties

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen between 22nd and 23rd February on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In late February, Middleton jetted off for her first solo foreign trip of the year to Denmark, where she reunited with her royal döppelganger Princess Mary. The two regal ladies looked lovely in their warm winter coats, but it’s their hair that takes our breath away. Both Mary and Middleton boast beautiful chestnut brown hair and when they stand together with the sun hitting their brunette locks just so, it makes their hair shine in a way that looks positively angelic.

Middleton In The Caribbean

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Trench Town on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on their week-long tour. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took off for a whirlwind tour of the Caribbean which produced endless beautiful outfits that we recreated with dupes from Amazon. The tour wasn’t without its downsides, however, as several nations noted that they were looking into following Barbados’ footsteps and leaving the Commonwealth headed by Queen Elizabeth.

William and Middleton also endured a scandal of their own making after they greeted Jamaican school children from behind a chain-link fence. That blunder aside, the rest of the trip went as planned and we got the chance to see Middleton let her hair down—literally!

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds an umbrella during a visit of Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage)

Rain or shine, Middleton always delivers with both her outfit choices and her effortlessly chic hairdos. How unfair is it that even when she’s caught in a tropical downpour, Middleton still looks like she could be on the cover of Vogue? This was one of our favorite looks from the Caribbean tour, though there was plenty of competition to choose from thanks to Middleton’s several outfit changes.

She sometimes switched up her look three times in one day, especially if there was a formal event in the evening. Thanks to the location, Middleton wasn’t always able to keep her style queen-approved, but we figure the queen would be understanding.

