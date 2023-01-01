Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments In 2022

Kate Middleton is known for her classic fashion sense, and many look to her for style inspiration. In 2022, the Princess of Wales wowed her fans with both her casual and glam looks. Here are some of our favorites!

Middleton’s Favorite Sneakers

The royals are typically dressed to the nines for their public engagements, but every so often, they dress down for more casual appearances. Middleton can often be seen in different jeans and sweaters, but the Princess of Wales keeps it consistent when it comes to her sneakers.

Middleton seems to be devoted to her Superga sneakers. The princess is such a fan, she owns multiple pairs of the shoes in different colors. Read more about why Middleton loves Supergas here.

A Vintage Look From The Princess

Middleton often wears affordable pieces, but the Princess of Wales is no stranger to designer items. At one public appearance this year, she wore a vintage Chanel blazer that royal fans loved.

The princess’ 1995 tweed Chanel blazer reminded many of her late mother-in-law’s fashion sense. Princess Diana often wore Chanel pieces. Read more about Middleton’s vintage tweed look here.

Middleton’s Monochromatic Outfit

During a day of public engagements this year, Middleton kept it simple with an on-trend, monochromatic look. The princess wore a light brown sweater dress that she paired with a matching long coat and tall boots.

The matching look was perfect for the full day of activity she and husband Prince William had planned. Read more here about Middleton’s appearances that day, as well as her fashionable all-brown outfit.

Her Affordable Jewelry Piece

One thing many love about the Duchess of Cambridge is her willingness to repeat outfits and accessories. This year, Middleton was frequently seen sporting affordable hoop earrings from Missoma.

Middleton isn’t the only celebrity who favors the jewelry brand; Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and even the princess’ sister-in-law Meghan Markle have also worn Missoma pieces. Read more about Middleton’s earrings here.

The Duchess Reignites A Shoe Trend

Middleton is always perfectly turned-out, from head to toe. At one royal engagement, the princess sported brown, slouchy boots with a bright red calf-length coat and burgundy turtleneck sweater.

Recently, low-cut booties have been all the rage, but Middleton’s love of taller boots with a slouching shape has many tossing out the booties for boots. Read more about how Middleton styles her tall boots here.

From affordable jewelry and shoes to reigniting forgotten trends, Middleton was always on point throughout 2022. The Princess of Wales will no doubt be a huge style influence this coming year, too!

