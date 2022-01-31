Kate Middleton Had Bangs And We Totally Forgot About Them, See The Photos

Kate Middleton’s style has always pushed boundaries in the British royal family, but we completely forgot about the fashion risk the Duchess of Cambridge took after the birth of her daughter, Princess Charlotte. While Americans were distracted by the upcoming presidential race, Middleton displayed a hairstyle many women find tricky to pull off: bangs. The fringe look definitely suited Middleton, and we’ve got the photos to prove it.

Kate Middleton’s Bangs Were A Sight To Behold

(Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

After welcoming her second child with husband Prince William, Kate Middleton evidently decided a new look was in order. Like so many women before and after her, she decided on bangs. Luckily for her, Middleton has the perfect face for bangs thanks to her gorgeous, wide green eyes and high cheekbones.

(Mark Richards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The darling fringe made Middleton look years younger and that youthful look, not to mention her famous charm, made her a hit at the youth charities she held patronage over. Her bangs were just long enough to avoid looking schoolgirlish, which is a foible so many women have fallen victim to.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We can’t help but think Middleton has never looked happier than she did when she had bangs. A lot of things were going well in the duchess’ life at the time, but we like to imagine that her bangs were a real highlight for her in the latter half of 2015.

(Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Most often, we saw Middleton wearing her bangs slightly to the side, a favorite parting style of women with oval-shaped faces like her’s. The effect gave Middleton a timeless vibe, as if she could be on the cover of a magazine from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, or any decade, really.

Alas, All Good Things Come To An End

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the bangs didn’t last for long. Kate Middleton apparently decided she didn’t want to keep up the bangs look indefinitely and began the long process of growing them out. For many people, this can lead to some awkward in-between hair phases, but not for the duchess.

(David Cheskin – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton was able to effortlessly incorporate the growing locks to achieve a poised, polished, and chic look that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway. The sassy little flipped end on her bangs reminds us a bit of Princess Diana’s famously feathered hairdo.

Going, Going, Gone

(Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)

By late October and early November, the bangs were practically indistinguishable from the rest of Middleton’s hair. That’s another benefit of longer bangs: If you decide they’re not the right fit for you anymore, it’s mostly just a matter of waiting a few months until they’re a figment of your past. Once again, we’re going to take our style cues from the Duchess of Cambridge.

