Kate Middleton Loves This Anti-Aging Face Oil, And It’s Under $30

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a royal style and beauty icon. From her chic style to her flawless complexion to her stunning outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks poised and polished.

But despite looking like a million bucks, Middleton’s beauty secrets won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Nor do you have to be a member of the royal elite.

In fact, Middleton’s favorite product is easy to find and only $30. Who knew looking like a royal could be so easy and affordable?

Royal Looks On A Commoner’s Budget

The duchess might be on the shortlist to become the new Queen of England, but she hasn’t forgotten her common roots. Even as a royal, Middleton remains as thrifty as ever.

Some of her favorite fashion finds are surprisingly affordable, like these Orelia hoop earrings. At only $22, Orelia can’t keep these tiny hoops in stock—something it dubs as the “Kate Middleton Effect.”

Similarly, Middleton’s favorite beauty product is also under $30, widely available online, and simple. There are no unidentifiable, royals-only magic ingredients.

But what is this go-to product? It’s none other than rosehip oil.

Used By Kate, Her Mom, And Other Celebs

Middleton’s favorite rosehip oil is Trilogy Organic Rosehip Oil. A source close to the duchess told Us Weekly that she uses the oil in her “daily skincare regimen. She loves the effect it has on her skin.”

The same source said Catherine’s mother, Carole Middleton, is also a fan. Other celebs who swear by this thrifty find are fellow Brits Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham.

Hundreds of satisfied Amazon reviews back up the celebs’ claims as well. “I have never seen a product work overnight like this one did,” wrote one customer. “I’m in love with this product!”

“Trilogy’s rosehip oil completely transformed my face,” wrote another.

Not to mention, a $30 bottle can last for months. And if the duchess and Posh Spice endorse it, it must be worth it.

The Benefits Of Rosehip Oil

Don’t be fooled by the name; rosehip oil is not a distant cousin of the floral rose. Rather, it’s pressed from seeds of wild rosehip fruit, a Chilean plant. Mayans and Native Americans originally used it for its healing properties, dermatologist Dr. Melissa K. Levin told Women’s Health.

“Due to its small molecular structure, rosehip oil has the ability to penetrate the deep layers of skin,” Dr. Michele Green, cosmetic dermatologist, told InStyle. This “stimulates collagen and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.”

“It is also full of antioxidants and has moisturizing benefits due to its high percentage of fatty acids,” Green continued. “A whopping 80 percent, to be exact.”

Additionally, rosehip oil can lighten stretch marks, even pigmentation, reduce acne, and brighten the skin. Basically, it’s the closest thing you’ll get to a real-life magical elixir.

