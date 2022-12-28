Kate Middleton’s 5 Best Fashion Statements Of 2022

In addition to her graceful role within the royal family and her heartwarming devotion to humanitarian causes, Kate Middleton is also a full-time fashion icon.

The current Princess of Wales has brought us countless gorgeous looks to gawk at over the years, and 2022 was no exception. Here are our top five favorite pieces Kate Middleton rocked this year.

Princess Diana’s Legendary Sapphire Earrings

First on the list is a big one: Princess Diana’s stunning sapphire earrings. Over the years, there was plenty of speculation that Middleton had these specific earrings refashioned into two smaller sets and a pendant necklace. However, Middleton squashed these rumors by stepping out this June in a pair of earrings nearly identical to the ones favored by Diana.

In a fitting tribute to her late mother-in-law, Middleton styled the earrings with a chic white blazer similar to a style Diana also enjoyed. Take a closer look at Middleton’s gorgeous heirloom earrings, and possibly pick up some dupes for yourself.

This Chic Winter Knit Set

Last January, Middleton showed everyone how to master winter fashion. During a special visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, the princess stunned in a close-fitting brown turtleneck knit dress.

She paired the flattering piece with a long camel-colored wool coat. To top it off, Middleton chose some incredibly chic suede boots. We were so enamored with the look that we helped our readers hunt down Middleton’s outfit without breaking the bank.

Her Signature Pleated Midi Skirt

This year also saw the rise of a new staple piece in Kate Middleton’s closet: The timeless pleated midi skirt. From leopard prints to bold red, Middleton proved that there’s no limit to how you can style this gorgeous piece.

Inspired by Middleton’s looks, we found some gorgeous dupes that we’ll definitely be taking into 2023. You can find out how we’re styling this Kate Middleton-approved staple.

The Perfect Summer Shoes

Last spring, Kate Middleton brought out her boldest and brightest colors for her tour of the Caribbean. However, we were especially inspired by the princess’ expertly chosen footwear.

While her bold blue floral smock dress was the talk of royal fashion for weeks, we noticed that she paired the darling dress with some stunning wedge jute sandals. Then, after the heels certainly did a number on her feet while trekking through sand, she traded them out for some adorable crochet flats. You can read exactly how we mimicked her look for far less.

This Adorable Gingham Look

Finally, we found out that Middleton takes her style seriously at home, too. While baking cupcakes with her kids to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Middleton rocked the perfect ensemble.

For the festive occasion, Middleton paired high-waisted jeans with an adorable pink gingham top that featured a ruffle-trimmed Chelsea collar and exaggerated short puff sleeves. Feeling inspired, we hunted down all the ways you can incorporate gingham into your summer wardrobe.

More From Suggest