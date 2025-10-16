Social Media Influencer Kat Stickler Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid John Mayer Dating Rumors

Right after rumors about her dating John Mayer started circulating, social media influencer Kat Stickler set the record straight about her relationship status.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent TikTok video, Stickler confirmed that she is single despite the gossip. “I cut all my hair off – out of the blue one day,” she said while explaining she’s single. You think I just did that for no reason? It holds memories.”

She then pointed out, “Look at the distance between my shoulder and my hair? Ok, I thought you knew me better than that. This was a cry for help.”

Stickler previously debuted her new haircut, noting it was a “tell-tale sign of a relationship gone bad.”

“When a haircut is never JUST a haircut,” she captioned her post. “Chopped the hair, kept the peace.”

Following her break-up with Bachelor Nation star Jason Tarick in late 2024, Kat Stickler kept her dating life away from social media. She hinted over the summer that she had a new boyfriend, but did not reveal who the mystery man was. She also didn’t reveal when they started dating or what led to their split.

Kat was previously married to Mike Stickler, with whom she shares a daughter, MK.

Gossip about a potential relationship between Kat Stickler and John Mayer started after the duo was spotted having back-to-back dates earlier this week.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that the famed singer sought Stickler out and pursued her. “Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again,” the insider said. “And was interested in John.”

The source further shared, “He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often. She is interested and seeing where it goes.’

They also pointed out that the relationship is “still very new” and Stickler is “having fun.”

Neither Kat Stickler nor John Mayer has publicly addressed their connection.