John Mayer Is Dating an Influencer, But It’s Not ‘Serious’… Yet

After years of keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, John Mayer’s latest relationship is making headlines.

The “Your Body is a Wonderland” hitmaker is reportedly dating social media influencer Kat Stickler after the duo met online. A source close to the now-couple told US Weekly that the singer sought Sticker out and “pursued” her.

“Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again,” the insider said. “And [she] was interested in John.”

The source further pointed out that the relationship is “still very new.” However, they have stepped out together a few times. They were even seen having a meal together at New York City’s Fly Fish on Oct. 12.

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places, and texting her often,” the insider continued. “She is interested and seeing where it goes.”

However, Stickler notably doesn’t think her relationship with Mayer is “serious” and she is just “having fun” with the singer-songwriter.

John Mayer has had numerous headline-grabbing relationships in the past. Among those he has dated over the years are Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, and Taylor Swift. His last high-profile relationship was with Katy Perry from 2012 to 2014.

Before her most recent (and mysterious) boyfriend, Stickler dated Bachelor Nation star Jason Tarick. They dated for six months before calling it quits.

Speaking about the break-up, Tarick wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together. It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out, and other times, it doesn’t. This time it didn’t.”

Continuing to speak about the break-up, the reality TV star stated, “Kat has brought me so much happiness and light; she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and, of course, [her daughter] sweet MK. This chapter closes amicably, and another opens.”

Stickler also discussed the break-up, stating that the relationship was “not love wasted.”

The social media influencer was previously married to Mike Stickler, with whom she shares a daughter, MK.