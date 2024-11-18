Kanye West Sued by Ex-Employee for Allegedly Flaunting Wife Bianca Censori, Wearing Nazi Gear

An ex-employee is suing musician-turned-fashion-designer Kanye West for allegedly causing a hostile work environment.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the former employee was identified as Murphy Aficionado. He stated he worked for West as a project manager and had endured various hostile work environment incidents. Among them include flaunting his then-girlfriend Bianca Censori and wearing Nazi gear.

Aficionado recalled one time when Kanye West had summoned him to a Beverly Hills hotel room in Nov. 2022. When the employee entered, West appeared to be shirtless, with his pants unbuttoned. Censori was also there and topless. He pointed out it was obvious the couple just had a sexual encounter.

Along with the awkward moment, the former employee stated that he and West somehow ended up discussing Candace Owens, with West calling her former lawyer a “Jewish spy.” Randomly, West then got up and rushed into the other room where Censori was, telling Aficionado to wait and not leave.

Aficionado then heard “loud morning and clapping,” indicating to him that the couple was having sex. About 10 minutes later, West appeared wearing nothing by a t-shirt with a swastika on it. “Don’t you like my shirt?” West allegedly asked the ex-employee.

To end the awkward encounter, West showed the former employee nude photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Ex-Employee Endured Another Incident With Kanye West Less Than a Week Later

Aficionado explained this wasn’t the only unprofessional incident he experienced as a Kanye West employee. Days after the hotel room event, he was called to another hotel room, this time he saw West and an NFL player, wearing only towels as they were getting ready for a massage.

The former employee was once again forced to awkwardly wait on West, hearing “moaning and clapping” from the bedroom. He assumed that his employer was having a sexual encounter with the masseuse. After West was done with his massage, the NFL player went in and did the same thing.

Despite both incidents, Aficionado continued his employment with West until he was fired last year. He is now suing for discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation, and failure to pay wages.

This isn’t the first time that Kanye West has been sued by a former employee this year. Back in June, his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta alleged in her own lawsuit that he had harassed her. When she expressed her discomfort, he fired her.

West claimed the allegations made against him by Pisciotta were “baseless.”