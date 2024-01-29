Kanye West Snatches Photographer’s Phone After Question About Bianca Censori

No longer tolerating others prying into his personal life, Kanye West decided to snatch a photographer’s phone after he was questioned about his wife, Bianca Censori.

West was reportedly in Los Angeles for Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony when he was approached by a TMZ camera person. While chatting with the rapper, the camera person asked him about the several reports claiming he’s “controlling” Censori as well as banning her from social media.

Kanye West snatches TMZ reporter’s phone after she asks him if he's controlling of his wife Bianca Censori. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1V6K1LLFrp — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 29, 2024

in a predictable moment, Kanye West was quickly set off by the questions. He ended up snatching the camera person’s phone and then verbally going off on her. His berating continued for three minutes, calling the camera person’s questions disrespectful.

Despite the berating, Kanye West went on to offer the camera person a job at twice the pay.

The incident with the TMZ camera person comes just weeks after Kanye West was sued for assault and battery over an alleged 2022 incident.

Los Angeles resident Justin Poplawski claims that West punched him multiple times after he had asked the famous rapper/fashion designer for an autograph. A video from the alleged attack showed Poplawski on the ground. However, it doesn’t show an actual confrontation with West.

Poplawski, who claims to be a “well-respected” autograph dealer in the Los Angeles area, stated he was able to obtain West’s autograph in the past without any issues. This time, West was just not having it. He supposedly told Poplawski, “I’m going to make a f—ing example out of you.”

He then referred his “f—ing divorce” from Kim Kardashian.

Sources Say Kanye West Has Banned Bianca Censori From Social Media For Her Own ‘Protection’

Hours before his interaction with the TMZ camera person, the Daily Mail reported that West had banned Censori from social media for her own “protection.”

Sources told the media outlet that the baning is part of Kanye West’s plan to isolate Censori. “Bianca had always had social media,” the insiders said. “She was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

West allegedly convinced Censori to remain a mystery to the public. This is due to her newfound stardom. “It is creepy to those who know her,” the source continued. “As it feels like another form of control.”

Censori’s friends also reportedly claim she needs protection from West. This is after he posted explicit photos of her on his own social media accounts.