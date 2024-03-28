Kanye West Dodged Diddy’s Attempt at Conversation After Recent Performance

Although they’ve collaborated and were close at one point, Kanye West reportedly avoided Sean “Diddy” Combs at a meetup right before the FBI raids.

According to TMZ, Diddy attended West’s performance at Rolling Loud in LA earlier this month. Although he had told others that he wanted to chat with Ye, the conversation apparently did not happen.

Sources told the media outlet that Kanye West had no interest in chatting with Diddy. The duo had beef in 2022 after Ye accused Diddy of threatening him. Diddy also called out Ye for selling “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Diddy stated in since-deleted post on Instagram at the time, “I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet, but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt.”

“I’ve always been there, and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”

West shared screenshots of the conversation he and Diddy had over the shirts. “I didn’t like our convo,” Ye stated. “I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money. this is my grandfather texting you now.”

Kanye West continued to go after Diddy by texting, “Never call me with no bull— like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I’ve heard people I love with threats.”

Kanye West’s Claims Against Diddy Have Resurfaced

A previously deleted clip of Kanye West making claims against Diddy has resurfaced.

The video shows West trying to talk about a deal certain celebrities made to stay out of prison. The clip, which was of a 2022 interview, showed West referring to the celebrities as being “fed” who made deals with law enforcement to avoid jail time.

“The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal,” West said about Diddy. “You f—ing fed!”

“That’s why you’ve gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card.”

The clip also surfaced after the FBI and Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City on Monday.