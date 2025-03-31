Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Could Both Lose Custody of Their Kids, Dr. Phil Claims

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian publicly struggle with co-parenting, Dr. Phil claims the former couple could lose custody of their four children due to their actions.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were brought up while Dr. Phil appeared on the 2 Angry Men podcast. The exes have been at odds since Kim pulled their eldest North from Kanye’s recording studio. The incident occurred after Kardashian learned West had invited the Tate brothers to the same session.

Kardashian believed the interaction between the men would pose a danger to North and her other children. The Tate brothers have been accused of fraud and sexual assault.

Dr. Phil explained that the exes could lose custody if Kanye continued his erratic behavior and Kim did nothing. Authorities could notice the behavior and remove the children from the homes due to dangerous incidents.

“If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention,” Dr. Phil said. “What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken.”

Dr. Phil also dismissed the thought that Kardashian and West’s statuses could prevent their children from being removed.

“If the [Department of Children and Families] gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them,” he explained. “Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry.”

Kardashian and West separated in 2020 after seven years of marriage and settled their divorce in 2022. They agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Stated Kanye West ‘Can’t Be a Dad Right Now’

Meanwhile, sources close to Kim Kardashian revealed to RadarOnline that the reality TV star is done with her ex’s antics.

“In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye’s behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children,” the insider said. “The decision to involve legal counsel underscores the severity of their situation and the urgency with which Kim feels she must act to protect their family.”

The source shared that Kim “grapples with heartache” of a partner who is unable to meet the parenting standards she had hoped for.

“The emotional toll is immense,” they continued. “Kim is acutely aware that the ones who will bear the brunt of this turmoil are their children, and her resolve to shield them is unwavering.”

The insider also said that Kardashian’s frustration has peaked. This was after West blatantly disregarded her plea to remove North from the pro-Diddy song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.”

“This behavior is not just a breach of trust,” the source said. “It reflects a profound level of contempt that has shifted the dynamics of their co-parenting relationship.”

The source then said Kim remains forces on ensuing their children are insulated from the chaos swirling around West. This means having her lawyer on speed dial.

West has been involved in other controversial incidents in the past two months, including the Diddy song. He went on anti-Semitic rants online and flaunted his current wife’s assets on the Grammys red carpet. He has also attacked Kim and her family, referring to them as human traffickers.

Kardashian didn’t publicly speak out about the incidents.