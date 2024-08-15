Kansas City Chiefs Star Chris Jones Offers to Pay $1.5M for Stolen Chicken Wings to Free Woman

Illinois-based school worker Vera Liddell became a hot topic of discussion this past week. The 68-year-old found herself in hot water after she was guilty of stealing more than $1.5 million worth of chicken wings from her employer.

Liddell was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison. Kansas City Chiefs star linebacker Chris Jones wants to play the role of guardian angel for the convicted cafeteria worker.

Chiefs Star Offers to Pay Viral Chicken Wings Thief’s Debt

Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer financial support. Jones offered to clear all of Liddel’s $1.5 million debt if she were to be set free.

“I’ll pay for the wings that she stole to get her free,” he said in the post on August 13.

It is no small gesture by any means. However, this past offseason, Jones signed a five-year, $158.7 million extension to stay with the defending Super Bowl Champs. So that one and a half million dollars is just a mere drop in the bucket for him.

Liddell Sentenced to Nine Years For Poultry Heist

Of course, a story of this nature went viral on social media. With several people taking part in spirited discussions around the case. Some debated if the penalty was too harsh.

According to prosecutors, Lidell began her chicken heist during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The suit alleges that from July 2022 – February 2022, the former school worker placed a myriad of unauthorized food orders.

She used the school’s main supplier to order 11,000 cases of chicken wings, completely devoid of the orders that were placed for the actual district.

“The massive fraud began at the height of COVID during a time when students were not allowed to be physically present in school. Even though the children were learning remotely, the school district continued to provide meals for the students that their families could pick up,” prosecutors said in a statement.