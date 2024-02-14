kansas-city-chiefs-fan-tackles-super-bowl-parade-shooter-in-shocking-video

Fearless Kansas City Chiefs fans tackled one of the suspected gunmen behind the deadly Super Bowl Parade shooting as he attempted to flee police, the entire altercation caught on video by bystanders.

Two gunmen opened fire inside Union Station, mere moments after Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes left the stage amid the Chiefs’ raucous Super Bowl celebrations.

Video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows one of the shooters running through the crowd before a handful of Chiefs fans dive on him. Those wrestling with the suspect shout “We got the gun” while waiting for officers to arrive. Eventually, officers arrive on the scene and detain the suspected shooter.

A #Chiefs fan risked his life to tackle one of the shooters and prevent anyone else from being harmed. Absolutely heroic.

Upwards of 10 people suffered injuries at the scene, with one fatally shot. As shots exploded in the train station, police worked to evacuate the area, as up to one million people were on the scene to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Police detained two gunmen. Their identities and motives, however, remain unclear. Reports from the scene indicate multiple children were involved in the shooting and were subsequently rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Photos from the scene show a man in a red hoodie under arrest. It remains unclear if he was one of the gunmen.

Kansas City Mayor, Patrick Mahomes Address Parade Shooting

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, many took to social media to address the situation, including the Mayor of Kansas City and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Quinton Lucas, Kansas City Mayor, took to X to warn those in the area to exercise caution. “Law enforcement is addressing a situation in the vicinity of Union Station. Please stay clear of the area. For those present, please calmly depart the area.”

Law enforcement is addressing a situation in the vicinity of Union Station. Please stay clear of the area.



Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes shared that his thoughts were with the Kansas City Chiefs fans and residents involved in the shooting. “Praying for Kansas City,” he wrote simply.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, spoke out on the incident as well. “Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”