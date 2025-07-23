justin-timberlake-slammed-by-fans-over-unenthusiastic-tour-show-performance

Justin Timberlake is enduring a social media firestorm after his tour performance in Romania didn’t sit well with some fans.

In a video posted on TikTok, Timberlake was seen singing his hit song “Can’t Stop This Feeling” onstage at the Electric Castle festival in Romania while it was raining. He appeared wearing the hood of his jacket as he sang the song’s first few lines. He then gestured to the crowd to sing the rest of the lyrics.

“Say what?” Justin asked the fans. He then made another hand gesture in time with the song as he walked around the stage. As the song continued, Timberlake was singing here and there before telling the fans, “Sing, c’mon.”

“When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer,” the TikToker who posted the video wrote in the caption. “Dude took a day off on stage.”

Other critics took to the post’s comment section to share their reaction to the performance.

“I want a refund and I didn’t even go,” one critic wrote.

Another critic then wrote, “The audience ft. Justin Timberlake” with a broken heart emoji.

Other TikTokers continued to slam the singer, calling him out for his attitude and behavior.

“Justin Timberlake has always acted like he’s so big and important,” a TikToker wrote. “But has always been a B tier celebrity.

Timberlake will perform three more shows in Eastern Europe over the next week. His next stop is at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area in Tbilisi, Georgia.

His final European performance will be at the ITU Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jul. 30.

Justin Timberlake Was Seen Yelling at Tour Crew While Onstage

The less-than-stellar Romania performance comes just days after Justin Timberlake was seen yelling at his tour crew while on stage.

The incident happened during his performance at the Lytham Festival in Lytham St. Annes, England, earlier this month. When two crew members approached him over sound issues, Timberlake appeared to become agitated by what the crew members were telling him.

Timberlake then made angry gestures and shook his head. However, the situation was quickly resolved, and he was able to finish his performance.