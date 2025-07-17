Justin Timberlake Flips out on Concert Crew During Music Festival Performance

Not the best look, Justin Timberlake was seen flipping out on concert crew members during a music festival performance earlier this month.

According to the New York Post, the singer was on stage at the Lytham Festival in Lytham St Annes, England, when his set was temporarily cut short due to sound issues.

When approached by two crew members, Justin Timberlake appeared tense and raised his voice in response to their explanation of the situation. He then made angry gestures and shook his head.

The situation occurred as Timberlake was singing his hit track “Cry Me a River,” which has long been rumored to be about his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Despite the situation, Justin Timberlake was able to finish the song minutes later. However, the ordeal was caught on video and posted on TikTok. Critics weren’t kind to the singer for his outburst.

“This is going to ruin the tour,” one critic wrote, referencing Timberlake’s remark while he was being arrested for DWI last summer.

“Losing it with your support crew is considered highly unprofessional in the world of stage performance,” another critic pointed out.

However, despite the incident, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to praise the crowd. He also posted a series of snapshots from the performance. “Lytham, I LOVE Y’ALL!” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Justin Timberlake’s Festival Actions Deemed ‘Classic Behavior’ By Sources

Sources close to Justin Timberlake revealed his actions towards the concert crew were “classic behavior” for him.

“He was livid. Completely lost it,” one insider told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “He stormed off and screamed something about being embarrassed. Nobody could talk to him once he snapped.”

One crew member pointed out this isn’t new behavior for Timberlake. “He’s not a perfectionist. He’s a screamer,” they pointed out. “He makes people cry. He’s Ellen [DeGeneres] with a headset mic.”

Another crew member declared, “He expected the impossible and punishes staff when things go wrong.”

A long-time friend then added that he doesn’t handle pressure well. “When things fall apart, so does he.”

Justin Timberlake’s “Forget Tomorrow” tour is scheduled to wrap up in Turkey on Jul. 30.