justin-bieber-steps-out-with-wife-hailey-after-rep-denies-diddy-misconduct

Despite constant break-up rumors, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, seemingly proved that their relationship is still going strong.

Videos by Suggest

The couple was all smiles while attending game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Justin shared a video of himself and Hailey attending the game, with a leaf emoji, representing his support for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He also posted a photo of himself smiling behind the Toronto Maple Leafs sidelines. “I’m a s— for these boys,” he wrote in the caption.

Unfortunately for the Biebers, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers 6-1. The Panthers will play against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 20.

Following the game, the “Baby” hitmaker shared a series of photos of himself and Hailey inside the arena. “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” he wrote. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and [I’m] happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

Justin Bieber’s Rep Recently Spoke Out About Diddy Misconduct Allegations

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber finally broke his silence about the Diddy misconduct allegations.

In a statement to TMZ, Bieber’s rep confirmed that the singer was not one Diddy’s victims. “Although Just in is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” the rep said. “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources allegedly close to Bieber previously spoke about his reaction to Diddy’s arrest last fall. “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the alleged insider told People. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

However, the source further pointed out that Bieber was more focused on being a great father to his then-newborn son, Jack Blues, than he was about Diddy.