justin-bieber-shares-intimate-pics-with-wife-hailey-at-coachella-venue-ahead-of-2026-headlining-performance

Justin Bieber is showing some serious PDA for his wife and baby mama, Hailey Bieber!

The 31-year-old singer heated up Instagram with a series of sizzling snaps of himself and his 28-year-old wife at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It’s the same spot where Justin’s sold-out Coachella gig is slated for next year.

In the photos, shot by Justin’s longtime collaborator Rory Kramer, Hailey straddles Justin as he lifts her on the field, firmly grasping her buttocks. In other shots, Hailey smiles at the camera while Justin continues to hold her.

Justin was also pictured carrying his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, while Hailey walked ahead of them on the field.

Image via Instagram / Justin Bieber

The post also included photos of the couple getting cozy on a chair indoors, once again with Justin firmly grasping his wife’s buttocks.

Image via Instagram / Justin Bieber

Justin also wore a black t-shirt with the words “Pray For Me” written on the back. In the comments section, many fans pledged they would do so.

Fans React to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Extreme Show of PDA: ‘Baby Bieber 2 is Coming!’

Meanwhile, the post, which has garnered well over three million likes from Beliebers everywhere, had mixed reactions in the comments section.

“Just pure happiness,” one fan gushed, adding red heart emojis.

Other Justin Bieber fans seemed to think another bun is in the oven…

“I feel like she’s pregnant again,” one onlooker insisted. “THEY’RE GOING TO MAKE BABY NUMBER TWO,” another fan exclaimed. “Baby Bieber 2 is coming!” yet another excited fan chimed in.

However, not every onlooker was sold on the superstar couple’s need to share their PDA on social media…

“I don’t find these two genuinely in love. All show off,” one thief of joy wrote.

“They have the ugliest furniture,” yet another Instagram denizen deadpanned.

Hey, you can’t please everyone.

Meanwhile, Coachella organizers announced Monday on Instagram that both festival weekends sold out less than a week after headliners (which include PDA hound Justin) were announced.