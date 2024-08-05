justin-bieber-gushes-over-pregnant-wife-hailey-as-due-date-nears

Hailey and Justin Bieber look as in love as a couple can. They are anticipating the arrival of their first child.

The two-time Grammy winner was recently hugging up on his wife and her growing baby bump. He posted the photos to his Instagram thread from Saturday.

Justin Bieber Gushes Over Wife and Baby in New Video

In the slew of adorable photos he posted, Justin shares an intimate kiss with Hailey, in others he is placing a gentle hand on Hailey’s bulging tummy.

Justin’s pals Rory Kramer, Sam Tompkins, and Josh Gudwin all left words of support in the comments section, as did Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, who wrote: “LETS GOOOO 😍.” She also shared one of the images to her Instagram Story, writing “Love this!”

The Bieber’s pregnancy news is all the latest buzz. But it wasn’t always this way.

Justin and Hailey initially wanted their pregnancy to be secluded. There had been a lot of speculation that the Biebers were expecting their first child before they made the official announcement. In October, Hailey did an interview with GQ where she discussed the rumors going around. She called them disheartening.

Source Cites Biebers’sMarital Issues

The thread comes as a welcome sight after a DailyMail report from the day prior alleged Bieber was “miserable” about his current financial situation. Two sources, allegedly close to Justin, detailed the singer’s desperation to the publication in an interview.

“Hailey is a seriously high spender,” said one source. “She has spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist.”

The other source claimed that Justin’s music career isn’t as profuse as it once was, blaming Hailey for the slump.

“He’s isolated from his friends and family. He’s so miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him. He has lost his identity, and creative drive and he is uninspired,” a source claimed.