‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Has Dropped On Streaming, Here’s How To Turn the Weekend Into A Jeff Goldblum Marathon

Jeff Goldblum is among the most eccentric movie stars we have. His catalog is eclectic and well worth diving into. To celebrate the release of Jurassic World: Dominion on a streaming platform, here’s a handy guide on how to spend more time with him. All that glitters is Goldblum.

Starting With Peacock

Welcome to Peacock, Jurassic World: Dominion. The Jurassic World sequel reunites much of the original cast. It was responsible for kicking Top Gun: Maverick out of IMAX. If you’d prefer to spend more money, you can always buy this one on Amazon Prime. Elsewhere on NBC’s platform is Man of the Year. The 2006 star sees Robin Williams jokingly running for president, while Goldblum appears as senior executive Stewart.

Moving On To HBO Max

So you’ve just seen Jurassic World: Dominion and you want to dive back into Stephen Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park films. Great! You’ll need HBO Max. Both Jurassic Park and The Lost World are available right now.

RELATED: ‘Boogie Nights’ Turns 25: The Forgotten Connection Between Transformers And The Legendary Movie

Plus, HBO Max is the home of so many tremendous Goldblum performances. If you want to see him get his start, go with The Big Chill. The baby boomer classic was a launching pad for so many ’80s stars: Meg Tilly, Tom Berenger, William Hurt, and Kevin Kline guest star. For more modern day Goldblum, check out The Grand Budapest Hotel. It too is an ensemble piece, but this time from the mind of Wes Anderson.

The 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers boasts one of the most shocking endings in film history. You could do a lovely horror double feature alongside Goldblum’s piece de resistance, The Fly. David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake is a horribly good time.

What About Hulu?

Hulu is the place to be for Independence Day. The disaster movie rewrote the book on how to make a Hollywood blockbuster. You can see so much of how Marvel built its empire based on how Goldblum and Will Smith interact. Hulu also has the 2018 Goldblum flick The Mountain, where he and Tye Sheridan explore lobotomies in the 1950s.

Finally, There’s Disney+

Speaking of Marvel, Goldblum’s entered the multiverse as the Grandmaster: an outlandish character on display in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. As with all Marvel films, they’re available on Disney+.

While you’re there, check out Isle of Dogs. The beloved Wes Anderson flick is equal parts adorable, touching, and moving. If you still want more Goldblum after all these great flicks, Disney+ has The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The TV series has all the Goldblum you could possibly handle.

More Stories From Suggest