July 3-9 Horoscope: Separate Fact From Fiction, If You Can

The stars have good news and bad news this week. The bad news is that there is yet another retrograde on the horizon. But the good news is that, unlike other RGs, this planet doesn’t invite chaos or turmoil. In fact, it urges you to engage in just the opposite.

Neptune begins its annual retrograde late this week. As we near the weekend, the stars will urge us to reconnect with our creative, imaginative sides. What are we withholding from ourselves? How might we regain it? This is a time for thinking outside of the box.

What will that creative thinking produce for your sign this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

It can be especially hard to admit defeat when you’ve put all your eggs in one basket. Indeed, it can even seem easier to stay on your current path—anything to avoid switching routes, right? However, the longer you wait to change course, the more lost you’ll become.

Eventually, you’re going to have to pick a different direction. Wouldn’t you rather avoid backtracking if you can help it? Listen to your intuition this week. Ignoring it won’t make the voice disappear; it’ll only make you feel worse.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Despite your best efforts, you can never get used to change. Still, stepping out of your comfort zone isn’t the end of the world. In fact, the stars are lining up in your favor to do precisely that this week.

Understanding why you’re digging your heels in so deep is essential. What past hurt is holding you back? Resurfacing these memories might be painful, but it’s the only way to dig this problem out at the root. Take courage; the universe has got your back, Taurus.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

For as long as you can remember, you’ve always opted for going with the flow. Staying flexible amid life’s chaos is not only a way to reduce stress. But it’s also a pretty effective defense mechanism. After all, if you never get your hopes up, it’s harder for them to be shot down.

But now, the stars are urging you to advocate for yourself. Get your hopes up, and demand that they’re met. Yes, this means pushing against the current. And yes, you’ll probably feel awkward. Still, what’s worse—feeling awkward or being exploited?

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Conflict is never easy, especially for someone as sentimental as you. Your sensitive disposition can’t readily take the venom spewed back and forth in a fight. Rather than letting it go after a resolution, you tend to carry these words with you for years.

So, in order to avoid this dilemma, you just pretend that the conflict doesn’t exist. However, doing so only puts you in a self-fulfilling spiral. If you never practice conflict resolution, then you’ll never get good at it. And if you never forgive yourself, then you can’t truly forgive others.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Failure is not only acceptable; it’s inevitable, Leo. The pressure to maintain a perfect track record is only weighing you down. Accept the fact that things don’t always work out in your favor, or be doomed to be disappointed forever.

Of course, that doesn’t make failure any less scary. Feeling unstable or insecure can be much harder to handle for someone as self-assured as you. But doesn’t that self-assurance count for something? You know better than anyone else that you’re tough enough to stomach this setback.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Navigating emotions has never been your strong suit. Considering your normal disposition, this is largely unsurprising. You are pragmatic, detail-oriented, and logical. Conversely, emotions are always messy, vague, and largely irrational.

But don’t be so quick to close yourself off from this experience, Virgo. Sure, those around you can learn a thing or two from your no-nonsense nature. However, you could also stand to learn something from those in touch with their sentimental side. Try it on for size this week; the results might surprise you.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You are a natural advocate for others. However, you struggle to extend the same courtesy to yourself. When it comes to your wants and needs, you often opt for a people-pleasing route. You shirk your desires for the sake of keeping the peace.

But what about the peace within yourself? It’s not like you can’t see the discrepancies in your situation. You just struggle to act on them out of fear of appearing unreasonable, demanding, or needy. Needing things is natural. So, why are you so convinced it’s a weakness?

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

The stars have one word for you this week, Scorpio: introspection. Planetary retrogrades are bombarding you from all sides, urging you to look inward. While you can certainly try to fight it, it’ll be a futile attempt at best.

Indeed, all this self-analysis does have an end goal. You’re approaching the next stage of personal growth, but you need a little boost to hoist yourself off this plateau. Try not to focus too intently on it. Instead, go with the flow, rest when needed, and let your imagination run wild.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

There are many reasons to approach a new situation cautiously. However, protecting a fragile ego is not one of them. The stars aren’t telling you to partake in total self-beratement. But they are suggesting you take this time to thicken your skin a bit.

If you’re not careful, your ego can become the foundation of every decision you make. This will only hinder your ability to take risks and, thus, enjoy the corresponding rewards. This week, try devoting your time and energy to causes outside of yourself.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

An opportunity to do some serious inner shadow work will present itself to you early in the week. Full disclosure: it’s not going to be fun, but it will be immensely rewarding. Of course, the option is always there to ignore it entirely.

But you know that won’t get you anywhere, right? The universe doesn’t skip over a lesson just because you don’t feel like learning it. They have no problem repeating themselves. The real question is—how many times are you willing to sit through it?

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Of all the signs in the Zodiac, you are the most open to experimentation. Whether professionally, platonically, or romantically, you have no qualms about trying something new. While this bodes well for a curious mind, be careful not to ignore the most important part of this process: drawing conclusions.

Not all experiments end well, and it’s important to figure out which new techniques worked and which ones didn’t. If you actually take a second to learn from your mistakes and wins, then your success rate will only get better over time.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

At the end of the week, your ruling planet, Neptune, will begin its annual retrograde. Consequently, you’ll feel its effects tenfold. But luckily, Neptune RG isn’t like Mercury or Saturn, inviting chaos and hardship.

Instead, Neptune RG calls you to nurture your imaginative, creative side. Of course, this isn’t entirely without downsides. You’re approaching the end of a chapter in your life, which is indeed scary. But trust your instincts and try to push forward anyway—the sky is the limit for you, Pisces.

