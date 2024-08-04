Judo Star Guram Tushishvili Kicked out of 2024 Paris Olympics After Post-match Meltdown

Georgian judo competitor Guram Tushishvili was officially kicked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics for unsportsmanlike behavior towards Team France’s Teddy Riner.

Riner and Tushishvili went up against each other during the quarterfinal match. However, it ended in a disqualification after Tushishvili took things a bit too far.

As he went in for the winning move against Riner, Tushishvili drove his leg into the Frenchman’s crotch. He then got up and pushed Riner’s head into the ground.

Guram Tushishvili quickly received a red card for his conduct and was officially disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Judo Federation released a statement following the match explaining the situation.

“Following the incident that took place at the end of the quarter-final between Teddy Riner (FRA) and Guram Tushishvili (GEO) in the +100 kg weight category, the behavior of the Georgian judoka was completely against the ‘spirit of judo,’” the statement reads. “An ad-hoc disciplinary commission was called immediately together to investigate the situation.”

The statement continued, “The following decisions were taken: Guram Tushishvili is suspended from the individual competition and will not be allowed to compete in the repechage. Guram Tushishvili is suspended from participating in the mixed team event to be held on 3rd August 2024.”

The International Judo Federation further stated that Tushishvili is suspended from participating in any international judo competition until the IJF Disciplinary Commission meets to give a final decision. “Further investigations will be conducted to determine what happened.”

Riner has since advanced to the final after defeating Tajikistan’s Temu Rakhimov.

Meanwhile, sports commentators on the Dutch channel DOS were quick to call out Guram Tushishvili for his actions at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One said: “What is this aggressiveness? This is not okay, this will get Georiga disqualified. He will be completely out of the tournament.”

The co-commentator replied: “Completely. This is scandalous behavior. Disrespectful. He’s just throwing away an Olympic medal here. Disrespecting the whole judo culture.”

X users also weren’t too kind when it came to criticizing the Judo competitor. “Guram Tushishvili is the worst loser of Olympic history,” one user shared. “He lost fair and square and couldn’t control his frustration and rage. Not only did he embarrass the sport of judo and its values, he also screwed his country (Georgia) by getting disqualified for the team event the next day.”

Another X user then added, “It’s shocking that you could make it to the Olympics in judo without being able to control your temper and aggression more than this. Wouldn’t be shocked to learn this person has a history of being disqualified.”