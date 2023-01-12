Judge Judy Weighs In On Prince Harry, Calls Him ‘Selfish, Spoiled’ And More

The whole world has been devouring all the details from Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, from family fights to how he really feels about being a member of the royal family. It seems like everyone has an opinion on Harry’s tell-all—including Judge Judy.

Prince Harry Tells All In ‘Spare’

Spare was released on January 10, but portions of the book—which had gone on sale early in Spain—made their way online before its U.S. release. Harry shared stories about his mother and father’s marriage, his romantic entanglements, and the arguments he had with his brother William.

Excerpts of Spare have been going viral on the internet, with many praising the prince for his candor and commitment to truly telling all. Others are not as impressed and have criticized him for not keeping some things private.

Judge Judy Calls Harry ‘Selfish’ And ‘Spoiled’

One of those critics? Judge Judy. She recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she shared her thoughts on Prince Harry’s divisive memoir and how she would feel if a family member wrote something like that.

“I will tell you that I would be furious,” the TV personality said of Harry’s revelations.

Judge Judy take on what Harry and wife have been doing and continue to treat their respective families.#sparebyharry

Selfish twosomes who thinks life is all about them. pic.twitter.com/6BZP0GHxMF — Rosa Mistika (@RosaMistika11) January 10, 2023

“[I] would think that that child—or grandchild—was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one. That’s what I would feel,” she continued. “[I would] be really hurt. I think anybody with a brain would see that. It’s disingenuous, it’s biting the hand that fed you, it’s unseemly.”

RELATED: He’s Not Foolish Anymore’: Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Has Come A Long Way Since Early Career Days

Judge Judy might not be a fan of Spare, but there are plenty of people who are. Harry’s book is topping Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller lists, and he’s already sold over 1.4 million copies.

Harry’s Response To Critics

The prince understands he has critics but has revealed why he felt the need to share his story this way. “I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth,” he said during a recent appearance on 60 Minutes.

“Rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or a narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to then potentially cause harm to my family, my wife, my kids.”

Love it or hate it, it’s undeniable that the world is endlessly fascinated by any personal stories Prince Harry wants to share. People love the gossip, but many, like Judge Judy, have thought about the impact it would have on their own families.

More From Suggest