All About Juan Rivera’s Ride or Die Wife, Brenda

Juan Rivera is a Mexican American singer and songwriter. You may recognize one of his popular songs, like El Abandonado, El Atizador, El Tamaulipeco, or Me Purse a Pensar. Or, you may know him as the younger brother of another famous singer, Jenni Rivera. But, no matter how you know about Juan Rivera, you probably don’t know much about his amazing love story. So, who is Juan Rivera’s wife, and how did their love come to be?

Juan And Brenda Have Been Together for 22 Years

Juan met his wife, Brenda, when they were only 17. But, even at such a young age, Juan knew he’d met the one. According to Juan, “I remember that she was changing something in me, she was 17 years old, but it was 17 very vivid years, and for some reason and another, I knew that with that woman I was going to stay.”

Their love has always been the stuff of fairytales, but the story of their marriage is pretty unconventional. The couple thought they had gotten married in 1995, only to find out many years later that they never actually had. While this might come as a shock to many, this pair took it as an excuse to celebrate their love. In 2021, the two officially got married. They had a big wedding to celebrate after 22 years of dating.

The happy couple has four children together, named Marina, Divine, Johnny, and Frido. Brenda isn’t involved in Hollywood, and not much information is known about her. But, Juan loves to show his wife off and posts about her on Instagram frequently.

Brenda Supported Juan After The Death Of His Sister, Jenni Rivera

Juan and Brenda’s love may have always been strong, but that doesn’t mean it was always easy. When Juan and Brenda first met, Juan was struggling with addiction. When he was 17, he went to prison for drug possession. While he was in prison, Brenda told Juan that she’d gotten pregnant just days before he left. Juan was then only free for a few years after his release before getting arrested for illegally carrying firearms. He was sentenced to 20 more years in prison.

Juan lost hope during his time in prison. He contemplated suicide and worried about whether he would lose Brenda. Luckily, Brenda stuck by him, and the two persevered against all odds. Juan credits Brenda for getting him sober, healthy, and happy, and his work to be a better partner for her has certainly paid off.

Juan’s younger sister, Jenni Rivera, was a famous banda singer in the ‘90s. In 2012, Jenni performed her sold-out final concert in Monterrey, Mexico. Just hours later, Jenni tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 42. Juan was still in prison at the time of Jenni’s death and was unable to attend her funeral. Juan still treasures the letters Jenni wrote to him while he was in prison.

Today, Juan and Brenda are living happily ever after with their children in California. Juan is back to making his music and preserving his sister’s amazing legacy. On his Instagram, he talks about her quite often. That kind of love never fades.