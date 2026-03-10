Jordan Jones Has Died, Killed in Shooting Outside Bar

Indoor football player Jordan Jones passed away over the weekend after he was shot during a fight outside a bar in Georgia. He was 28 years old.

The Acworth Police Department that officers were dispatched to the Saddle Bar in the early hours of Saturday and found Jones had suffered a gunshot wound. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Marietta, he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement officials said that Jones was working as a security guard at the bar and had broken up a fight involving a man named Daniel Di Vonne Parsons. Following the fight, Parsons retrieved a firearm and shot Jones.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time,” the Acworth Police Department stated.

Parsons has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Jones previously played for the Indoor Football League’s Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. He was planning to play for the pro Arena Football One League’s Michigan Arsenal this upcoming season.

In a statement on X, the Indoor Football League mourned Jones.

“A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Jones Has Been Described as a ‘Gentle Giant’ and a ‘Big Brother’

Friends of Jones are remembering him as being a “gentle giant” and a “big brother.”

“It kind of feels like a nightmare that I’m just kind of waiting to wake up from,” Jalen Virgil, a longtime friend of Jones, shared.

Another friend and former teammate, Dijon Joseph, also stated, “He was somebody who always brought everyone in. He’s that big brother figure that always has his arm around you.”

“He was a hero,” K’Maron Patterson, a fellow friend, said. “He was a giant giant.”

Patterson further pointed out that Jones lit up the room when he walked in. “He was a big guy, so you knew if anybody needed help, he was going to be the one to step in.”

Joseph then said that Jones’s impact on his life would always resonate with him. “It’s never going to change,” he noted. “I’ll never stop thinking about him.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the Michigan Arsenal, George Bradford, released a statement about Jones’ sudden passing. “Jordan was a remarkable young man whose talent, drive, and character stood out from the moment we connected with him. We were truly looking forward to welcoming him to our training camp and watching him grow within our organization