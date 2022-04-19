The Heartbreaking Way Jonathan Scott’s Ex-Wife, Kelsy Ully, Broke Up With Him

Jonathan Scott is best known as one half of the duo on the popular reality show, Property Brothers. Along with his twin brother, Drew, he helps families buy fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. But what many fans of the show don’t know is that he was left heartbroken more than ten years ago when his first marriage fell apart. Here’s the inside scoop on what happened and what you need to know about Kelsy Ully, Jonathan Scott’s ex-wife.

Kelsy Ully And Jonathan Scott Knew Each Other For Over Seven Years



(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelsy Ully and Jonathan Scott met around 2002 when they were both in their mid-20s. Ully worked as a crew scheduler for a Canadian airline at the time, while a pre-fame Scott was still learning how to flip houses with his brother.

After dating for five years, Ully and Scott tied the knot. Unfortunately, the relationship only lasted for two more years. According to the HGTV star, Ully had a strict timetable for how she wanted the relationship to progress. That led to a rather hasty marriage. “We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” Jonathan told People in 2017. “She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 . . . so it wasn’t something that naturally happened.”

The Couple Divorced In 2013

By 2009, Ully and Scott were no longer together. But because the divorce proceedings got ugly, the couple remained legally married until 2013. According to a report by In Touch, the former couple fought bitterly over a legal document that Scott’s mother drafted. The document centered around the sale of a home the couple shared in Canada. Ully claimed that she only signed the document due to “duress and harassment.”

Scott’s ex-wife spent years trying to have the agreement thrown out in court. Ultimately, the court ruled in Scott’s favor, but only after the legal battles dragged on for longer than the marriage itself.

“The pain ended up outlasting the marriage,” Scott wrote of the breakup in the 2017 memoir he published with his brother, It Takes Two: Our Story. “The split isn’t something I dwell on anymore, but for one too-long, too-dark period in my life, that’s practically all I did. It shook me right to my core.”

Jonathan Scott Fell Into A Depressed State After The Split



(Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

That dark period caused Scott to fall into a deep depression, according to an article on Yahoo! Finance. This happened during the filming of the first season of Property Brothers, making the contractor’s newfound success bittersweet.

It also turns out that the couple was already growing apart before the split. They were having issues, though Scott was hoping the couple could make the marriage work. However, Ully dashed those hopes when she did the unthinkable. She broke it off with Scott on Facebook, of all places!

Kelsy Ully Changed Her Marital Status On Facebook Without Telling Jonathan

In his memoir, Scott revealed that he and Ully started to grow apart when she took a job as a waitress at a Las Vegas pool club. Apparently, she would work into the wee hours of the night, rarely seeing her husband in the process. “My wife was out every night, coming home later and later,” he wrote. “She had a whole subset of friends now that I barely knew, and I was rarely invited to join them. Work seemed to be putting more and more distance between us.”

According to Scott, he knew things were over for good when one night, Ully cruelly blindsided him by changing her Facebook status from married to blank. That was the last straw for the jilted spouse, who filed for divorce soon after.

Scott kept his divorce quiet while fighting it out with Ully in court, which is why some fans are surprised to hear that he was once married. It’s also why Scott was portrayed as a very eligible bachelor in the media and during the first few seasons of Property Brothers.

While his marriage’s failure was excruciating at the time, Scott says it’s ultimately taught him a lot about life and love. “I’m the emotional one between me and Drew, so when I give myself to something, I give it 100 percent,” he told People. “Anyone in a long-term relationship knows how hard that is. After that, I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.”

“I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other,” he continued. “I’m glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship… I don’t think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn’t have the experiences I’ve had [in] the past.”

We’re happy to report that Scott has been able to find love again. After the split from Ully, Scott dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, a television producer. Today, he’s dating actress Zooey Deschanel, and judging by their social media, things seem to be going strong!