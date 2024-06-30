JoJo Siwa Unveils Huge New Arm Tattoo, Internet Goes Nuts

With her first EP set to debut next month, JoJo Siwa hints at the forthcoming album’s artwork with a tattoo on her arm.

The former Dance Moms star recently visited Costello Tattoo Studio in Sherman Oaks, Calif., where artist Konstantin inked her with a huge winged teddy bear wearing sunglasses. The animal accessorizes with a vest featuring store logos.

“Our man [Konstantin] tattooed the incredible [JoJo Siwa] with this masterpiece!” the tattoo shop declared on Instagram. “Her new album cover brought to life in ink! Thank you JOJO for Coming in to Costello Studios, can’t wait to hear your new album!”

It didn’t take long for critics to take shots at Siwa’s new arm ink. “I’m just confused as to how a teddy bear is gonna help her with her adult image,” one critic declared.

Another critic further compared JoJo Siwa to other celebrities who have struggled with their fame through the years. “How much are people to support someone going on a spiral downfall,” they wrote. “Just remember Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes.”

An internet troll also called out Siwa for being what they referred to as an “overgrown toddler.”

“Is it just me or isn’t she just an overgrown toddler that swills Vodka and responds to trolls with vulgarities, like a drunken Canadian sailor?” they wrote. “There’s a lot wrong with her, but I can’t nail it down to just one thing. In fact, there’s so many, it’s nearly impossible.”

However, some of Siwa’s fans added some support for her in the post’s comment section. “JoJo you look so happy,” one fan wrote. “Love the tattoo. Can’t wait to find out the meaning behind this beautiful piece of art.”

Along with the bear tattoo, JoJo Siwa also had a tattoo with “417 1,000,000” done. Siwa stated it was to honor her song “Boomerang” being the 417th video to hit 1,000,000,000 views

JoJo Siwa Announces Big Things Are Coming

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa ignores the internet trolls as she prepares to release her new single “Guilty Pleasure.” She also revealed some other big things are coming.

“When I got an idea and made the call a few weeks ago to change my new muisc release after ‘KARMA’ one of the first things I decided was to take the construction fit from my 21st birthday and make it part of it,” Siwa wrote in an Instagram post, featuring her dressed in a construction worker orange vest. “It made sense because this fit got added to the list of peoples guilty pleasures.”

She then gushed about her tattoos that she had done over the past week. “A tattoo in honor of what you’re finding out about tomorrow,” she wrote about the bear tattoo. “And a tattoo to honor Boomerang being the 417th video to hit 1,000,000,000 views.”

JoJo Siwa’s new single “Guilty Pleasure” is due out in early July.