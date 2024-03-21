Johnny Depp Responds to ‘Blow’ Costar Lola Glaudini’s Verbal Assault Claims

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has been featured in several Hollywood blockbusters such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Alice in Wonderland.

Despite his seemingly never-ending list of box office hits, one actress claims that Depp was difficult to work with on set. And it has landed him in hot water.

Johnny Depp Shuts Down Verbal Abuse Claims

Actress Lola Glaudini has come out with some serious accusations about Depp. The actress alleges while they were filming the movie Blow, Depp was verbally abusive.

It is not a great look as the actor was just involved in a lengthy domestic violence case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. But one of Depp’s representatives shut down Glaudini’s claim, saying they are completely false.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” the rep said of Depp in a statement.

Depp and his rep also have evidence to back up their defense. That comes in the form of one of the sound technicians from the set of the film Sam Sarkar.

“Aside from issuing the statement in Johnny’s defense, Depp’s rep says a sound tech from “Blow,” Sam Sarkar, backs Johnny’s version of events … saying he doesn’t remember any of what Lola’s claiming took place,” TMZ wrote.

Glaudini Recalls Tongue Lashing From ‘Blow’ Star

Depp and his reps have shut down the claims. But just because Depp

denies they are inaccurate does not take away from the seriousness of the accusations. Glaudini alleges that while on the set of Blow, the famed actor would go on profanity-laced rants often calling her out of her name.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face — and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this — and he comes over, and he goes, ‘Who the f* do you think you are? Who the f* do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f’ing say my lines, and you’re f’ing pulling focus,” Glaudini recalled.

“You fing idiot. Who the f do you think… Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f’ing shut the f up? Oh, it’s not funny now? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.'”