John Wayne’s Former Co-Star Has Died: Edward Faulkner Was 93

Actor Edward Faulkner, known for his roles in six John Wayne films and two with Elvis Presley, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Faulkner died on August 26 from natural causes at a healthcare facility in Vista, California, his daughter Leslie Wadsworth told The Hollywood Reporter. The Kentucky native was 93.

Per IMDb, Faulkner appeared alongside John Wayne in McLintock! (1963), The Green Berets (1968), Hellfighters (1968), The Undefeated (1969), Rio Lobo (1970), and Chisum (1970). All but two of these films were directed by Andrew V. McLaglen.

However, Faulkner debuted on the silver screen with an uncredited role in the 1960 film G.I. Blues, starring Elvis Presley. He later worked with Presley again as a fitness instructor in the 1965 film, Tickle Me.

Born on February 29, 1932, in Lexington, Kentucky, Fielden Edward Faulkner II was the younger of two children. His father owned a building supply company, and his mother, Ferie June, was a music teacher.

He partnered with a friend in a comedy act during high school and acted in plays at the University of Virginia and the University of Kentucky, graduating in 1954.

Edward Faulkner Lands His First TV Role

After two years as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Faulkner moved to Los Angeles in 1958 to try his hand at acting. He met McLaglen, a CBS staff director, and landed a role in an episode of Have Gun — Will Travel, earning the standard $80 for the day.

McLaglen also directed the 6’3″ Faulkner on TV in Gunsmoke, Rawhide, Everglades!, Wagon Train, and The Lieutenant, as well as in films like The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come (1961), Shenandoah (1965), The Ballad of Josie (1967), and Something Big (1971).

Edward Faulkner alongside Mamie van Doren in 1966’s ‘The Navy vs. the Night Monsters.’ (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Faulkner’s filmography also included How to Murder Your Wife (1965), The Navy vs. the Night Monsters (1966), Nobody’s Perfect (1968), The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968), Hang Your Hat on the Wind (1969) and The Man (1972).

Meanwhile, on television, he appeared in Dragnet, Lassie, Gilligan’s Island, Mod Squad, The Fugitive, It Takes a Thief, Cannon, Adam-12 and The Six Million Dollar Man.

Faulkner is survived by his four children, Jan, Barbara, Leslie, and Edward III, and five grandchildren, Tyler, Wyatt, Steven, Olivia, and Brooke. His wife of many years, whom he met in high school, passed away in May 2013.