John Cena Breaks Silence on Controversial Oscars Streaking Bit

Former WWE Champion John Cena was the talk of the town at the 2024 Oscar Awards. When Cena was up to present the award for Best Costume Design, he streaked across the stage in the nude. Of course, he went viral on social media.

Some time has passed since the future Hall of Famer’s viral moment. But it is still as memorable today as it was during the awards ceremony. Cena Broke his silence about his scantily clad presentation, noting that he wasn’t actually nude.

He said the fact that he could not be fully naked made things “more embarrassing.”

John Cena Gets Candid on Viral Oscars Moment

“So not only was it like, ‘Hey you gotta be out there naked in front of everybody,’ but then it’s like ‘Hey, this is a PG show so we can’t show any of your buttcrack. So we’re gonna put some giant pieces of medical tape on your butt!’” he said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I think this was more embarrassing. I’d rather have those Christmas hams out there than all taped up like that.”

WWE Star Opens up About Feud With The Rock

Cena, a sixteen-time WWE Champion, has had feuds with several Hall of Famers. But his most noted beef was with fellow Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Things got particularly heated when Cena called out The Rock for leaving the WWE to pursue a career as a movie star. He also questioned how much he loved the company. It is a decision he has come to regret now.

“Oh my god, yeah. To me, it was [like], ‘I’m going to jab this guy because I have nothing to lose. I have all the leverage… My angle came from the fact that he was openly saying, ‘I love the WWE.’ And I was like, ‘Man if you love it, why aren’t you here?’ What a stupid thing [of me] to say. I’m so sorry because he had a lot to lose,” Cena said.