joey-lawrence-seemingly-reconciles-with-wife-samantha-cope-months-after-she-filed-for-divorce

Nearly four months after his estranged wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce, Joey Lawrence seemingly confirmed they have reconciled in a new Instagram post.

Videos by Suggest

In the Dec. 4 post, Lawrence shared photos of himself and Cope cozying up and kissing.

“I am beyond grateful,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I am beyond blessed.”

He further stated, “I am galaxies beyond thankful. My heart is so full.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Cope filed for divorce from Lawrence on Aug. 13, reciting irreconcilable differences. She listed June 7, 2024, as the date of separation. The couple married in 2022 and share an almost two-year-old daughter, Dylan Rose.

Lawrence has two older daughters, Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The former spouses were married from 2005 to 2020.

Before the divorce was made public, Cope and Lawrence caused speculation of a break-up when Lawrence was seen without his wedding ring in Jamaica. Rumors of a potential affair were also circulating, which Lawrence addressed in late August.

“With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves,” Lawrence shared in a statement on Instagram, per People.

Lawrence stated that he and Alves have become close friends over the years. He clarified that he did not have a physical relationship with Alves while filming their movie Socked in For Christmas.

“These rumors are false,” he then confirmed. “Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives.”

Joey Lawrence Stated Samantha Cope Was Never Going to Accept His Eldest Daughters

Lawrence also noted that he met Alves amid his “deeply troubled marriage.”

In his statement, Lawrence stated the issues between his eldest daughters and Cope played a role in their separation.

“As a father, my three daughters are my world. They are, and always will be, my top priority,” Lawrence explained. “The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there is no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family.”

Lawrence then shared that he cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that his daughters deserve.

“This realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship,” he said.

Lawrence further noted that he understood his life is often in the public eye, and that comes with a level of scrutiny that can be difficult for him to bear. “However, I must emphasize that the well-being of my children is of the utmost importance,” he pointed out.

He then thanked his fans for their understanding and respect.

Lawrence has since removed the statement from his Instagram account.