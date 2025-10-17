Joe Manganiello Engaged Two Years After Divorce From Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello is proving the heart wants what the heart wants, getting engaged just two years after splitting with Sofía Vergara.

According to TMZ, 48-year-old actor turned the San Diego Film Festival into a surprise engagement party. During his speech on Thursday, he announced his girlfriend of two years, Caitlin O’Connor, is now his fiancée.

The newly engaged Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Manganiello first sparked romance rumors with O’Connor in September 2023, two months after filing for divorce from ex-wife Sofía Vergara.

Manganiello divorced Sofía Vergara in 2023. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By December 2023, the Magic Mike actor and O’Connor, 36, confirmed their relationship by making their red-carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City.

Topher Grace, Caitlin O’Connor, Joe Manganiello, and Jason Segel back in January (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

The two met in a mutual friend’s kitchen and have been inseparable since. A source told PEOPLE last year, “They love spending all of their time together.”

Joe Manganiello Took Caitlin O’Connor on a ‘World Tour’ Leading Up to Getting Engaged

Last year, the couple even embarked on a “world tour,” visiting Italy, Finland (to see Metallica), and Paris for a “very romantic trip,” according to the source. Their reported stops in Paris included the Louvre, Versailles, and the French Open.

O’Connor, an actress and host, has worked for ArsenicTV and Maxim Magazine, interviewing celebrities like Hailey Bieber. Her acting roles include appearances in Two and a Half Men, Key & Peele, Southpaw, and HBO’s Winning Time.

This will be O’Connor’s first marriage and Manganiello’s second. He was previously married to Sofia Vergara for nearly eight years before they divorced in 2023.