joe-jonas-stuns-fans-with-drag-transformation-on-tiktok

Looks like Joe Jonas might be channeling his split with Sophie Turner into something fabulous… suiting up in drag in a new video.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the former teen idol posted a clip to TikTok that gave off a lot of queen energy. You better work, Joe!

In the footage, the Jonas Brothers crooner is seen transformed with a bold makeover, sporting a handsome bob wig with a side fringe and a black satin dress featuring a plunging V-neck that reveals his chest tattoo. His makeup includes dramatic black eyeliner, a touch of blush, and a soft pink lip, completing the full-tilt diva look.

Jonas confidently gazed into the camera, sassily lip-syncing to a nostalgic TikTok soundbite from the 90s classic Are You Afraid of the Dark?

“I’m going rollerskating… don’t touch my stuff!” the newly anointed queen lipped. Jonas simply captioned the fabulous clip with the painting nails emoji. Work it, girl!

Of course, the sassy clip had Jonas fans rushing to the comments.

Many fans thought the drag transformation was so convincing that they simply believed it was a random (and glamorous) lady.

“I kept scrolling thinking this was an unknown lady. I briefly saw Joe Jonas and scrolled back up…I was not disappointed,” one fan admitted. “Tell me why I thought this was Selma Blair,” a second fan quipped. “I did a double take to see if this was the real joejonas account,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other Jonas Brothers acolytes threw out what Joe’s drag name should be.

“JOSEPHINE!!!!” one fan exclaimed, with another wondering, “Joanna?”

“Joanna Jonas is sending me,” another fan added alongside several laughing emojis.

Still, many other fans were left scratching their heads.

“Can I have context… please?” one fan asked. “Joseph Adam, I have so many questions,” another onlooker added.

“I gave up on asking questions a long time ago,’ a third fan bemoaned.

No one is certain whether Jonas was teasing some sort of new project or if he was simply in the mood to share his fabulous claws.

Joe Jonas Imagines a World Without TikTok…

Just before sharing his viral clip, the 35-year-old posted a humorous TikTok video imagining what might happen to him if the platform gets banned in the U.S. this Sunday.

In the clip, the singer sat alone at a table blanketed in snow. With a cup clasped tightly in his hands, he stared into the distance, his expression heavy with despair.

“Day 436 without TikTok. it’s cold yet … I feel nothing … this morning I tried to swipe up for 2 hours … until I realized I was looking in the mirror,” text over the footage reads.

“I’ve forgotten how to spell my name … plz send help,” a follow-up caption added.

“Hello darkness, my old friend,” Jonas captioned the clip.