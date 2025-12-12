Joe Exotic Associate’s Cause of Death Confirmed After Reported Attack: Update on Ryan Easley’s Passing

The cause of death for Ryan Easley, an animal handler associated with Tiger King star Joe Exotic, has been confirmed.

TMZ reported that the Tulsa Medical Examiner confirmed Easley’s death was caused by blunt force, sharp force, and crushing injuries from a tiger mauling.

Per the outlet, Easley suffered numerous injuries, including deep punctures, lacerations, and contusions across his neck, back, and scalp. The report also detailed extensive hemorrhaging, crushing injuries to his cervical vertebrae, and spinal cord. He also had additional lacerations on his arms and abdomen.

Easley was 37.

Easley was killed by a tiger under his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma, on September 20, according to a statement posted on the wildlife refuge’s Facebook page.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve,” the preserve wrote.

Easley was performing with the tiger when “something went wrong,” leading to an attack, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, as reported by KXII. Deputies arrived to find him unresponsive.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love,” Growler Pines Tiger Preserve continued in their statement. “The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with. One rooted in respect, daily care, and love.”

Following Easley’s death, the wildlife preserve suspended all tours indefinitely.

A GoFundMe page was created to support Easley’s family following his death. As of this writing, the fundraiser had raised over $43,000.

Ryan Easley Reportedly Acquired Tigers from Joe Exotic and Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle

Easley had significant experience with animals. His father was reportedly a zookeeper who worked with elephants. At 21, Easley secured an apprenticeship with a tiger trainer after visiting a circus.

Ryan Easley. (Image via GoFundMe)

In 2011, Easley’s mentor retired, prompting Easley to start a traveling act called ShowMe Tigers, which showcased several trained tigers. He later opened Growler Pines when the COVID-19 pandemic made traveling with his act no longer viable.

Animal rights group PETA also noted that Easley had acquired tigers for his business from Joe Exotic and Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the controversial stars of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

In a statement released after his death, PETA accused Easley of mistreating the tigers in his care.

“For years [Easly] had hauled them around the country, forced them to perform in cruel circuses, including Shrine and Carden Circuses, and kept them trapped in cages for hours when they weren’t performing,” PETA claimed.

The organization also claimed that in 2017, Easley was seen “violently whipping tigers during a training session” a reported 31 times. PETA also alleged that he kept his tigers in “cramped cages” at Exotic’s former zoo, G.W. Exotic Animal Park, during the winter.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence.