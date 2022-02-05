Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Has An Odd Good Luck Charm She’ll Be Sure To Have With Her At The Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is headed to the Super Bowl and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher is ready to cheer him on. Even though her boyfriend has some serious skills, Holzmacher is bringing along a lucky charm, just in case.

Holzmacher’s Funny Good Luck Charm

She gave followers a look at her lucky charm in an Instagram story last year. While attending a Steelers game, Holzmacher reshared a video one of her friends had posted. In it, she’s holding a can sleeve with Burrow’s face on it.

“@oliviaholzmacher a good luck coozie,” her friend captioned the video. Holzmacher posted her own photo of the coozie, giving fans a better look at her good luck charm. It apparently worked; the Bengals won 41-10, with Burrows scoring a 32-yard touchdown.

Holzmacher is by Burrow’s side at almost all of his games, especially the big ones. She shared a selfie of the two together after the Bengals won the game which meant they were headed to the Super Bowl.

She also posted a photo of her and a friend, with Holzmacher sporting a bright orange jacket with Burrow’s name on it. The Bengals will face off against the LA Rams at the Super Bowl. It’s the first time since the 1988 season that the Cincinnati team will compete in the big game.

Her Long History With Burrow

She and Burrow have been dating since 2017. They met while both attending Ohio State University, and Holzmacher has been cheering him on from the sidelines from OSU, to LSU, and now in Cincinnati.

Holzmacher was also by his side when Burrow received the Heisman Trophy in 2019. “I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!” she captioned a mirror selfie of the two.

Holzmacher supported him as he moved from college football to the NFL, too, posting a supportive message after Burrow was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you!” she wrote. “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.” Be sure to keep an eye for the coozie at the Super Bowl!

