Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out Against Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Disgusting’ Olympics Opening Ceremony Rant

Following Candace Cameron Bure’s headline-grabbing rant about the Olympic Games opening ceremony, Jodie Sweetin spoke out against her Full House co-star’s remarks.

The “controversial” opening ceremony scene featured drag queens sitting on the side of a runway as a man in blue paint lay in front of them. Although the opening ceremony’s organizers came forward and stated that it was a reenactment of a Bacchanalia with the Greek God Dionysus, some thought it was a mocking portrayal of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “The Last Supper Painting.”

Among those who were upset about the situation was Candace Cameron Bure. “To watch such an incredible and wonderful event … and see the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” she stated.

Cameron Bure continued her rant, stating, “And it made me so sad… Trust me. It makes me mad. But I’m more sad. Because I’m sad for souls… I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart…”

While many people pointed out to her that the scene was not a portrayal of “The Last Supper,” Candace didn’t really care. She edited her Instagram post’s caption to note that she has heard about the Dionysus inspiration but “doesn’t buy it.”

“I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports,” Cameron Bure noted, not understanding that the scene was paying tribute to the Greeks, who started the original Olympic Games. “And acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it.”

After Candace Cameron Bure Made Headlines For Her Rant, Jodie Sweetin Went Public With Her Thoughts

Not long after Candace Cameron Bure deemed the opening ceremony scene as being “disgusting” for “mocking” the Christian faith, Jodie Sweetin shared an interesting post in her Instagram Story.

“The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper,” activist Matt Bernstein reaffirmed repeated confirmation of what the scene was really about.

The graphic continued by noting, “And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm? Why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?”

Bernstein captioned his post, which featured slides showing Elon Musk and Piers Morgan’s criticism towards the scene, with “not the last supper but THEY ATE.”

In addition to Bernstein’s post, Jodie Sweetin also posted a video of comedian Walter Masterson explaining the performance’s link to Dionysus. “Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history,” the Full House star wrote over the footage.

