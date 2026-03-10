Jodie Sweetin Recalls the Moment She First Linked One of Alanis Morissette’s Hit Songs to ‘Full House’ Co-Star Dave Coulier

More than 30 years after Alanis Morissette released “You Oughta Know,” Jodie Sweetin recalls the moment she connected the hit track to her Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

While appearing on the Only Child with Bob the Drag Queen podcast, Sweetin said she believes the rumors that the song is about Coulier are “true.”

The former child actress “vaguely” remembered Morissette. “Like, early on, he dated her way, way back in the day,” Sweetin pointed out about Coulier. “She was like, super young.”

Sweetin pointed out that Morissette was around “18 or 19” while Coulier was in his early 30s when they started dating.

“You Oughta Know” was released one year after Morissette and Coulier called it quits.

Sweetin recalled first hearing the hit track and connecting the dots. “Some of the lyrics in there, I was like, ‘I know who that’sabout,'” she noted.

When asked which part of the song stood out the most to her, Sweetin pointed out the part where Morissette sings about a new partner who looks like “an older version” of her.

“His next girlfriend looked rather similar,” Sweetin said.

Sweetin further spoke about discussing the song with Coulier. “Not at the time,” she said when she first connected the song to Coulier. “But I’ve since talked to him about it, like, as an adult.”

“It’s like, you know, you kind of suddenly, you age out of being, like, ‘the kid,'” she noted. “And they were like, ‘We’re gonna tell you all the s— you missed,’ you know?”

Coulier Previously Spoke About the Song

During a 2022 interview, Coulier spoke about the song and said he was likely the song’s key subject.

“I’m listening to the lyrics going, ‘Oh, oh no. Oh, I can’t be this guy,'” he recalled. “And I went to the record store, bought the CD, and I went, and I parked on a street, and I listened to the whole record.”

Coulier said, “I started listening to it, and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.'”

In 2019, Morissette commented about the speculation while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“No revealing,” she said about the rumors. “But I am intrigued at the thought—or at the fact—that more than one person has taken credit for it. I’m thinking, I don’t know if you want to take credit for being the person I wrote ‘You Oughta Know’ about.”

Morissette said there have been “about six people who’ve taken credit” for the song.

“I just think if you’re going to take credit where I’m singing about someone being a d—che or an a—hole, you might not want to say, ‘Hey! That’s me!'” she added.