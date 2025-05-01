Jodie Sweetin Addresses Not ‘Intentional Dig’ At ‘Full House’ Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure Over Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Speaking out about the comment she made about the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, Jodie Sweetin said it was not an “intentional dig” towards her Full House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure.

Just after outrage began over drag queens and artists allegedly referring to Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting during the opening ceremony, Sweetin took to her Instagram Story to slam those who were unnecessarily and inaccurately offended by the scene.

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history,” she wrote.

The outrage mostly stopped after the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony organizers stated the performance was actually of the festival of Dionysus as a tribute to the Greek gods.

However, some believed Sweetin’s remark was intended for her TV sister, Cameron Bure, who was among those offended by the performance.

Months later, while appearing on The Vault podcast, Jodie Sweetin addressed her comment about the Olympic Games.

“Tell us you don’t know about art,” the podcast’s host, Amir Yass, quoted. “You were speaking about [Cameron Bure]…”

Sweetin then said, “To be honest, I wasn’t speaking about her.”

The former child actress further shared, “There was already something that had happened where we went on a divergent path. And then I saw the Olympcis thing people and how people were freaking out about it. So I said, ‘Oh my God, tell me you don’t know anything about art history without telling me you know nothing.’ And everyone was like, ‘She came for Candace!'”

While continuing to discuss the remark, Sweetin admitted that the reaction to her was surprising.

“I was like, ‘What the…?'” Sweetin remembered. “I was like getting a message or something, and I came out to all of this, and I was like ‘What did I? Oh, she said… ohhhhhhh. Well, I guess that’s it!'”

Although the comment was towards her former co-star, Sweetin said she stands by it. “I’m not changing anything I said,” she added.”But it was not an intentional dig. But it was still what I wanted to say.”

Sweetin further addressed rumors that she and Cameron Bure have “gotten into it” before over their differing views.

“It’s funny, we’ve never actually ‘gotten into it,'” Sweetin declared. “She posted her viewpoint, and I posted mine, and we’ve always been very different on those things. I think it was just… now all of that comes to the surface more.”

Candace and I have just lived very different… lifestyles,” she added. “We just exist in different worlds, but she is still someone I have known since I was 5 years old.”