Jimmy Kimmel Leaves Musical Guest Hanging After Canceling at the Last Minute

Fans of a rising pop star hit a sour note last night when Jimmy Kimmel swapped a highly anticipated new episode featuring their favorite singer for a rerun.

Singer Madison Beer, 26, was set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, November 6. However, she announced the performance was postponed.

Madison Beer performs last month at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

“Due to unforeseen circumstances @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally set to air tonight to a later date,” Beer wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’ll share more details on timing when I can. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Image via Instagram / Madison Beer

Instead of the planned episode featuring guests David Duchovny and Joe Keery and a performance by Beer, ABC aired a repeat of the show’s October 28 episode. LateNighter reported that the last-minute change was due to a “personal matter” and that new episodes would resume next week.

On the unofficial Jimmy Kimmel Reddit forum, a fan shared an email from the show’s audience team stating, “Tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been post-poned. Apologies for any inconvenience. Will will [sic] contact you to reschedule for a future taping.”

Jimmy Kimmel Recently Bounced Back Following Controversy

Of course, Kimmel has had a challenging few months. His show was taken off the air in September following comments he made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension was reversed within a week due to public backlash, with many accusing ABC of censoring free speech.

When Kimmel returned to his show on September 23, he addressed the controversy surrounding his comments. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it; I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do.”

Kimmel’s return was reportedly the most-watched regular episode in the show’s 22-year history.