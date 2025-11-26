Jimmy Fallon’s Thanksgiving ‘Tonight Show’ Lineup Revealed

Jimmy Fallon’s Thanksgiving Tonight Show is expected to draw a big late night crowd with its exciting lineup.

Those guests appearing on the episode will be music sensation Ed Sheeran, Stranger Things star Joe Keery, director Philip Baranthini, and country music icon Brad Paisley.

This will be the first time the episode’s headliner, Sheeran, will appear on the Tonight Show since February 2025. He and Fallon previously hosted a surprise Undercover Subway Performance. Baranthini will join Sheeran on stage to discuss the Netflix special, One Shot with Ed Sheeran.

Keery will be chatting about the final season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, which premieres tonight.

Along with Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers will have a special Thanksgiving special for Late Night. The fellow late night talk show host will welcome his brother, Josh, as well as his parents Hillary and Larry to the show.

Jimmy Fallon Is Missing Out on One Thanksgiving Event

Although he has a star-studded lineup for the Tonight Show Thanksgiving episode, Jimmy Fallon is missing a holiday event.

While he and his band, The Roots, have appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 10 times, the group will not be part of this year’s lineup.

The late night host caused a stir during the 2024 parade during his interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while on the parade route.

At the start of the conversation, the Saturday Night Live alum sported a pair of sunglasses. This was deemed an odd choice given the gloomy, rainy weather in New York City. He tried to play it off, sarcastically declaring, “It’s so bright here.”

Things got more awkward when the ETSU marching band made its way through the area, leaving the trio unable to see each other or a nearby fan. After struggling to hear the fan ask a question, Fallon admitted defeat by stating, “I can’t even hear you” before making a swift exit.

Despite the incident, Kotb and Guthrie professionally continued their coverage of the parade without any other issues.

Along with pointing out the weird vibes of the interview, critics accused Fallon of lip-syncing his rendition of “Hey Rudy.”