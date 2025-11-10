Jim Carrey Reunites With ‘Grinch’ Co-Star Taylor Momsen 25 Years Later

A little more than two decades after the release of their now holiday cult classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame’s 2025 inductee ceremony in Los Angeles.

The former child actress and the iconic comedian were all smiles as the two embraced on the event’s red carpet outside the Peacock Theater on Nov. 8.

While reflecting on her time working with Carrey, Momsen told PEOPLE at the ceremony, “I just love that he was very protective of me. He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming Grinch and getting to know him so well, even in all the makeup, was just wonderful.”

Jim Carrey assumed the role of the infamous Christmas-hating green character for the 2000 holiday classic while Taylor Momsen played his opposite, Cindy-Lou Who. Momsen was only five when the film came out.

“As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now,” Momsen said. “And I’m excited to be able to tell him that as a grown-up.”

Taylor Momsen Admits She Didn’t Know What Jim Carrey Looked Like Without the ‘Grinch’ Makeup

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Taylor Momsen continued to chat about what it was like to work with Jim Carrey on The Grinch. She admitted she didn’t even know what her co-star looked like without his all-green makeup.

“To me, he was always Jim, and he was always in makeup,” she said. “He was very protective of me, very kind, super funny, super animated, absolutely awesome.”

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman then said, “But the funny thing is I never knew what Jim Carrey looked like because I never saw him because he was there way early doing the prosthetics.”

“I didn’t know who Jim was until the premiere,” Momsen added. “And someone had to point him out to me and go, ‘That’s Jim.’ And I went, ‘Oh, Jim.'”