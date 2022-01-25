Jillian Michaels Blasted For ‘Fear-Mongering’ With Nutritional Claims

A TikTok video challenging Jillian Michaels’ take on protein caught our attention. The former Biggest Loser coach came under fire for claiming people could suffer bone loss, liver trouble, and all sorts of other maladies from eating too much protein. A nutritionist and personal trainer blasted Michaels’ claims amid renewed scrutiny of the famed weight loss and health specialist on social media.

TikTok Star Blasts Jillian Michaels

In a video titled “Yet another L for Jillian Michaels,” popular TikTok nutritionist Luke Hanna used a clip of Michaels discussing the alleged dangers of consuming too much protein to blast what he called “debunked” information. Hanna, whose TikTok profile boasts over 400,000 followers, has built a following for himself by sharing workout and nutrition tips while debunking misinformation about fitness.

In the video, Michaels sits cross-legged as she explains the science behind her belief that too much protein is detrimental to a person’s health. She does cite some research during the clipped video but doesn’t appear to dive into specific studies too fully. It should be noted that the video appears to be highly edited, so some of the important contextual information could have been lost.

Michaels On The Dangers Of Too Much Protein

“What happens when we eat too much protein?” Michaels asks at the beginning of the video. Vaguely, she answers her own question, insisting, “A lot of bad stuff.” After a cut in the video, Michaels adds, “Again, I don’t want to get into a really long biology lesson here, or y’know, all the biochemistry and how it affects you, but to make a very long story short, when we eat too much protein it can actually cause bone loss, kidney stones, it’s hard on your liver.”

The listed dangers continued, “I mean, it’s linked to colon-rectal cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, heart disease. It ages us.” Yet another cut in the video before Michaels concludes, “Trust me, I can give you a bunch of different studies. It would take all day.”

Throughout the video, written captions would appear challenging Michael’s takes. Hanna wrote in one of the first captions that he’d “translated” her comments and his translations weren’t exactly complimentary. See for yourself in the video below.

Michaels has become quite the controversial figure in recent years. There was her well-documented Keto feud with Today show anchor and weatherman Al Roker. She also faced criticism over her problematic training methods in a video that’s gone viral. And, most recently, one of her ex-girlfriends accused her of spitting at people when angry, among other things.

