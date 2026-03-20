Jill Duggar Dillard Breaks Silence After Her Brother Joseph Was Arrested

Following the news that her brother Joseph Duggar has been accused of molesting a child, Jill Duggar Dillard is speaking out.

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Jill addressed the situation alongside her husband, Derek Dillard, on their website.

“We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest,” the website’s latest post reads. “We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020.

They then wrote, “We are shocked and heartbroken.”

The couple said they strongly condemn abuse and support the rule of law. They hope that justice will be achieved. “Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort, and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

The couple noted that they love their sister-in-law, Joseph’s wife, Kendra, as well as their four nieces and nephews. They are continuing to pray that the family feels loved and supported during this difficult time.

“We cannot imagine the indescribable pain they feel as they process and grieve everything,” the couple added.

The Alleged Molesting Incident Occurred on a Family Vacation in 2020

Joseph Duggar was arrested earlier this week after the victim’s father confronted him about the molesting incident, which allegedly took place on a family vacation in 2020.

The victim revealed during a forensic interview that there were multiple incidents involving Joseph during the Panama City Beach vacation. She stated that it all started when Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap.

“As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket,” Bay County Sheriff officials stated. “During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

However, the victim noted that the incidents stopped after Joseph apologized for his behavior.

Joseph allegedly admitted his actions.

“Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years Or Older,” law enforcement officials added.

Joseph is awaiting extradition to Bay County.

Along with Joseph, Duggar family member, Josh, was previously convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Josh was also previously accused of sexually abusing multiple underage girls. Among the victims were his own sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Jana.