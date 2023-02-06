Jill Biden Stole The Show In A Shimmering Gown On The Grammys Stage While Presenting Historic Award

For centuries, the first ladies of the United States have represented the pinnacle of style and poise. Current First Lady Jill Biden proved at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday that her legacy will be no different as she gave some of the night’s biggest stars a run for their money.

On Sunday, Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards, cementing her as one of the few first ladies of the United States to ever present at a major awards show. The night was historic for multiple reasons as Biden became the first person to present the Grammys’ brand new competitive category, Best Song for Social Change.

As Dr. Biden announced, she was there to celebrate “a song that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact.” That song was “Baraye,” a powerful ballad penned by Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajpour in response to the alleged murder of Mahsa Amini.

Back in September, 22-year-old Amini was detained by Iran’s morality police for supposedly wearing her hijab improperly. Eyewitnesses alleged Amini was severely beaten by the police, contributing to growing unrest in Iran over compulsory hijab laws. Her death sparked massive global protests over the violence against Iranian women.

Inspired by Amini, Hajpour recorded “Baraye” (roughly translating to “because of”) which became the unofficial anthem of the protests. The singer was subsequently arrested for allegedly inciting violence acts against the Iranian government.

“Shervin was arrested but this song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme—women, life, freedom,” Dr. Biden said on Sunday, calling the song a “powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights.”

While Dr. Biden was there for an important reason, she certainly did not forget the dress code. The first lady looked like a trophy herself in a dazzling off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The long-sleeved dress was structured with gorgeous floral details, and the silver pattern put off a disco-ball-like shine, making it one of the more eye-grabbing looks of the night.

Dr. Biden wasn’t the only one to grace the Grammys stage in a silver ensemble. Harry Styles accepted his award for Album of the Year in a dazzling silver top before changing into a bold jumpsuit for his performance.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo accepted her award in a metallic silver ruched mini dress, and Beyonce became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history while wearing a shining silver and camel strapless gown.

So, while Dr. Biden looked timeless and elegant in her gown, she was also ridiculously on-trend. Honestly, Biden’s dress was one of the best looks of the night, and it certainly just served to highlight her important reason for attending. Not to mention, it just goes to show that glamour has absolutely no age!