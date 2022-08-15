Jetson Family Announces Birth Of First Son, George

There is rejoicing in the Jetson household. A bouncing baby boy arrived in Orbit City on July 31, 2022. The family reportedly plans to name him George Jetson. Congratulations to the family and here’s hoping he lives a full and successful life with a beautiful family and a great job!

Yep, that’s right, there’s reason to believe George Jetson from the futuristic children’s series The Jetsons is crawling among us. Fans of the show believe the patriarch of the family was born in 2022. Here’s why.

How George Jetson Was Born

Since the space race dominated conversations in the 1960s, Hannah-Barbera created The Jetsons as a futuristic counterpart to its ultra-successful cartoon The Flintstones. The series heavily featured Googie-style architecture, the kind of buildings you can still see in Disney’s Tomorrowland.

The Jetsons provided a blueprint for generations on what the future could look like. There were flying cars, a robotic housekeeper, and a talking dog. Best of all, George only worked a nine-hour work week, but he still endlessly complained about it.

Not On Very Long

It’s crazy to think how iconic visions of the future from The Jetsons and Star Trek became when you consider how they really weren’t on the air very long. Star Trek The Original Series only aired 79 episodes from 1966 to 1969, while the original primetime run of The Jetsons only aired a mere 23 episodes from 1962 to 1963.

Both series made an indelible impact on what we think of when we think of the future, and both have spawned innumerable sequels. In 1985, Hannah-Barbera brought the series back for a 51-episode syndication run. This helped repopularize the series and introduce it to a new generation. Most recently, the Jetson family starred in The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania!. That’s right: “his boy Elroy” canonically met Roman Reigns.

Fan Theories On Birthdays

Fans of futuristic media love figuring out when exactly something took place. In the case of The Jetsons, the series was set 100 years in the future. Gizmodo connected dots on the show to calculate everyone’s age. In the episode “Test Pilot,” we find out George is expected to live until he’s 150. Owing to a comedy of errors, he must beg Mr. Spacely for his life. George says, “Don’t launch those missiles! I’ve got 110 good years ahead of me.”

150 minus 110 is 40. Since the show takes place in 2062, that would mean George must be a pandemic baby born in 2022. Fans have landed on the actual date being July 31. It’s worth noting this is all speculation unconfirmed by the powers that be at Hannah-Barbera, but it’s fun to imagine how much the world could progress by the time George hits 40.

