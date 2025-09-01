jet-li-reveals-big-wedding-gift-for-his-daughter

Martial arts legend Jet Li revealed his eldest daughter, Li Si, is tying the knot—and it looks like he’s already delivered the ultimate knockout wedding gift…

“My eldest daughter’s wedding gift is sorted!” the 62-year-old shared on Chinese social media site Weibo on August 8. The Lethal Weapon 4 actor bought her a Luxeed R7 SUV because, as he put it, she loved the design and comfy seats.

“It’s a gift for my daughter, so what she likes best is most important! I hope we can get the car earlier, so that the young couple can bring their dad for a ride,” the Once Upon A Time In China star joked.

Jet Li has two children, Si and Taimi, 36, from his first marriage to former Chinese actress Huang Qiuyan. He also shares two daughters, Jane, 25, and Jada, 22, with his second wife, retired Hong Kong actress Nina Li, according to Asia One.

Jet Li with daughters Jada and Jane in 2020. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

For most of us mere mortals, a car would make a pretty spectacular wedding gift. But for Jet Li, some online critics couldn’t resist calling his generosity a bit…modest. The Luxeed R7 SUV, priced at $42,000, is certainly a nice set of wheels. However, it does raise eyebrows when you stack it against his estimated $250 million net worth. Perhaps a reminder that even martial arts masters have budgets?

Jet Li Recently Opened Up About a Health Scare

Meanwhile, Li recently revealed he had surgery to remove a tumor from his neck. He noticed a lump on his neck in April, on his birthday, and sought medical advice after it didn’t improve.

In a video posted on Weibo last week via The Daily Star, he said: “I touched it and it was a little hard.”

“I went to see an ear, nose, and throat specialist. They said it might be a tooth swelling, with gum inflammation affecting the lymph nodes,” he explained.

He took medication for a week with no improvement. Tests, including an ultrasound and biopsy, revealed a benign tumor, though some questions remained.

“I was not very busy in August, so I consulted the doctor again. They said that to be on the safe side, it should still be removed for a biopsy to get a clearer picture,” Li added.

However, the surgery revealed some good news.

“I went for the surgery, and the doctor said after the biopsy that it was 100% benign,” Li revealed.

The confident actor added that he was ready for whatever result the doctors had in store for him.

“If there’s a problem, you fix it; If you have to remove it, then do so, and it will be fine,” Li explained. “If the tumour had not been benign, I would have faced it too.”