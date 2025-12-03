jessie-j-talks-breaking-royal-protocol-to-hug-kate-middleton

Jessie J reveals why she broke royal protocol to hug Kate Middleton.

During her Dec. 3 appearance on the UK’s The Morning, the “Price Tag” hitmaker spoke about embracing the Princess of Wales while attending the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 19 despite being told not to.

“I was briefed not to,” Jesse J said about hugging Kate Middleton. “But…I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks with Jessie J as she meets a number of performers and representatives at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The singer then said, “It was as simple as that. I didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales, I mean obviously I did, and I was respectful…I said to her, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and she received it.”

Kate Middleton made her first red carpet appearance in two years alongside Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance. She previously took a step back from her royal family duties as she underwent treatment for cancer.

Middleton revealed her diagnosis in a March 2024 personal video following months of public speculation. Six months later, she announced she had completed chemotherapy.

She went into remission earlier this year.

Jesse J Announced Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis This Past Summer

Jesse J revealed to fans that she was battling breast cancer in June. She has since shared updates about her mastectomy. Although she had a second surgery scheduled, it was postponed.

While continuing her chat with the This Morning hosts, Jessie J said she was feeling “good” despite her cancer battle.

“It’s been a lovely chance to really show that side of my personality, that I am the kind of person that in hard times,” she said. “Put your umbrella up and just keep walking through the rain. My blessings outweigh anything that’s happened. And the beauty of all of this is that I’ve had quality time with my mom, I’m more present as a parent… I’m here.”

She also said she has been able to develop “beautiful connection talks” with other people. Her friends have listened to her advice and have done cancer screenings.

“I would never have thought that I would have found a lump and gone and it be cancer, but it was,” she added. “And you face it, and we move through positivity, and I’m just grateful that I didn’t have chemotherapy. My story was very simple in the best way it could have been.”